GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Micah Parsons made it through all four practices -- on a limited basis -- in his first week with the Green Bay Packers and was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.

It was Parsons' first practice work since the end of last season, when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. He did not practice at all during the offseason or training camp before he was traded to Green Bay last week.

"He's looked limited," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday's practice, "But he's done a nice job in that regard."

Parsons said Thursday that he finished the steroid treatment on his back that he began before the trade and that he planned to hold off on getting an injection, if possible.

"We finished the [steroid] pack, and hopefully that works plus treatment to get me back to 100," Parsons said Thursday.

Parsons said he would leave it up to the coaches to determine what role, if any, he has in Week 1.

"I have a lot drawings packed away for when he is ramped up and ready to go," Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. "But for now it's just kind of getting a glimpse of what [it] is going to be and trying to figure out early what he can do best, what he can do right now, and what gives our team the best chance to have success."

Six other players were listed as questionable: safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), receiver Jayden Reed (foot), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and receiver Savion Williams (hamstring).

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) and center Elgton Jenkins (hip) were removed from the injury report and cleared to play.