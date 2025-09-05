Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett is used to striking fear in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the week leading up to their twice-a-year matchups.

Garrett, though, did give Browns' fans and teammates cause for concern on Thursday when he didn't practice because of a hip injury.

The All-Pro pass rusher was back on the practice field Friday and said he is set for Sunday's season opener.

"We're ready to go. Had some pain yesterday. I'm good today," Garrett said Friday following a lifting session after practice.

Garrett has sacked Burrow nine times, his most against any quarterback. He has sacked Burrow seven of the eight times they have faced each other, including three multi-sack games.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be matched up against Garrett most of the time, but Cincinnati also has rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild making his first NFL start.

"I know they'll have the majority of the attention pointed at me. I know there'll be some chips, some doubles, there'll be some slides. So just trying to get ahead of that," Garrett said.

Burrow is used to facing talented pass rushers in AFC North games, but he considers Garrett to be the best of the bunch.

"He can win the game if you let him," Burrow said. "You have to be aware of where he's at at all times with protection IDs and also know where your quick answer is in whatever concept you have called. Because sometimes he's back there before you can catch the ball, basically, and you have to get it out.

"He's going to make plays. And when he does, you got to hold on to the ball and not make a bad play worse."