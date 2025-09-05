Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- What had been optimism early in the week Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw could be in the lineup for Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans in Empower Field at Mile High had evaporated by Friday.

Greenlaw, one of the Broncos' biggest additions in free agency earlier this year, was formally ruled out for the opener with a thigh injury. Greenlaw had practiced Monday, but did not practice for the remainder of the week as coach Sean Payton has refused to elaborate if Greenlaw aggravated the injury he had in training camp or has suffered another kind of physical setback.

Greenlaw did not participate in the Broncos' offseason program because of a thigh injury he suffered in training and at the time Payton said Greenlaw wouldn't miss any time in the regular season. But he then suffered an injury to the same thigh in training camp - Payton said it was "different'' than the original injury - and did not play in the preseason.

Asked after Monday's practice, a workout Greenlaw had participated in, about Greenlaw's status for the season opener after the seventh-year linebacker had not played in any of the three preseason games, Payton said:

"He hadn't played in the preseason, but he's gotten a lot of work. We are being smart. We're being conservative relative to the approach. It's a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal ... With each player, you have to treat them accordingly relative to the injuries, the injury history, the position they play. And yes, is there always risk when you're lining up out there playing a position like that? There certainly is, but he's very much in tuned to what we're doing.''

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who left Thursday's practice with a calf injury was also ruled out for the opener.

Greenlaw's three-year, $31.5 million contract he signed in March was the second-biggest deal the Broncos gave to a free agent from another team this year. Justin Strnad, who started eight games last season, is expected to get some of the snaps in the base defense in Greenlaw's place.

Greenlaw has dealt with injuries in recent years as he played three and two games in the 2021 and 2024 seasons, respectively. The most serious of those injuries was a torn left Achilles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII to close out the 2023 season.

Greenlaw did not return to the field until Dec. 12 last season, when he had eight tackles in 30 snaps against the Rams. A week later, he sustained a calf injury after four snaps in Miami, and San Francisco shut him down for the year.