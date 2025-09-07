Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Henderson & RB split: There are many fascinating storylines and lingering questions for the Patriots entering their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). One is how they plan to divide snaps at running back, specifically with speedy rookie TreVeyon Henderson, the second-round pick from Ohio State who was their most dangerous weapon in the preseason.

The only certainty, it seems, is that fifth-year veteran Rhamondre Stevenson will be in huddle for the first snap. Then Henderson and six-year veteran Antonio Gibson could get the call at any time.

"Coming into the first game, first season [for this staff], obviously Rhamondre has been here and he's earned the opportunity to be in the role he's in," running backs coach Tony Dews said. "At the same time, they all have a different skill set, a unique skill set, and they do a lot of good things in their own ways. So it is a great, great problem to have, in terms of having three guys that are capable of carrying the load. I'm excited as we're getting ready to play that as each get their opportunity, they'll take advantage of those."

Henderson's skill set, as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said earlier in training camp, is unlike anything the Patriots have had at the position since at least the turn of the century. He's that fast.

At 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, Henderson isn't as rugged as Stevenson (6-0, 227) and Gibson (6-0, 228), but there's no one else on offense that is as lethal of a threat to score every time he has the football in his grasp -- as a rusher or receiver.

So while Henderson is almost guaranteed to be on the field on third down in a pass-catching role that has been a staple in McDaniels' offense, he is also expected to be given a chance on early downs as well. He likes being part of a multi-player mix.

"I think it's good to have more backs in the room," he said. "It makes the whole room better and gets the best out of everybody, pushing us to compete. And I think it keeps everyone fresh, and a good way to try to keep everyone healthy."

Henderson's viewpoint changed last year at Ohio State when the Buckeyes brought in highly touted Quinshon Judkins via the transfer portal.

"I think the biggest thing having Quinshon in the room, it revealed a lot of my heart, and the things I can continue to work on, such as jealousy, such as envy. Jesus really used the situation to reveal those things," Henderson said. "I got a chance to work on being happy for him, being a servant, and serving Quinshon and the team last year."

Henderson had a terrific season -- totaling 1,016 yards on 144 carries (7.1 avg.) and 27 receptions for 284 yards (10.5 avg.) -- and is now taking the same approach with Stevenson, Gibson and the Patriots. Henderson said his mother, LaKeesha Hayes-Winfield, is expected to attend his NFL debut along with his two brothers, Ronnie Walker Jr. and Kesean Henderson.

There was a symbolic moment near the end of training camp highlighting the Patriots' running back approach. It was after practice and Stevenson stepped in front of the microphone to answer questions from reporters when Gibson peeked his head around the corner and said to Stevenson with a laugh, "Are you skipping the line?"

To which Stevenson replied, "Come on, AG, let's do it together."

So the two held a dual news conference where inevitably the topic of a multipronged attack with Henderson came up.

"I kind of like the split backfield. That 20-, 30-carry stuff, that's wear and tear on the body," Gibson said. "The split helps the body, and once you push for that long run to the super goal -- which is the Super Bowl -- everybody is fresh and everybody is still going."

"I agree," Stevenson responded. "Coach's decision, whatever they call upon us to do -- take 15 runs a game, to five runs a game or passes -- we're all willing, and that's what I love about us."

Both have been impressed with Henderson, with Gibson saying "he has a special juice about him" and "the energy he brings gets everyone excited."

"Great kid, on and off the field. Cool to talk to," Stevenson added. "Faith is very high, I love that about him. Just a fast player, super fast."

How quickly the Patriots turn to that speed, and how often, is among the compelling storylines set to unfold.

Patriots drafted running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

2. Vrabel's debut: First-year head coach Mike Vrabel relayed that his wife Jen and youngest son Carter are excited for his first regular-season game as Patriots coach, but as for his own thoughts, Vrabel deflected with a message that the focus should be on the players.

"They put a lot of work in. We ask a lot of them. The games are their opportunity to go play and I want to make sure we exemplify that -- that we give them what they need to be ready and prepared," Vrabel said.

Vrabel has stressed the importance of winning the second half, pointing out that 12 of the 16 winners in Week 1 last season outscored their opponents in the second half. That's why he's focused on conditioning over the course of training camp, and also instituted a break in practices last week, followed by two team periods, to simulate halftime.

3. McDaniels' return: Similar to Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels downplayed any attention for how he's returning after a year off and faces his former team, the Raiders, in Week 1. That shouldn't stop CBS cameras from showing him often on the sideline -- not just for his prior ties to the Raiders, but also for his key role in the development of quarterback Drake Maye.

"Certainly there are people there that I still know well and still have relationships with, and hopefully will have forever," he said. "You learn more, honestly, when you fail than when you have success. I've always tried to take each opportunity as an experience I could learn from. The one thing I've tried to get really good at over the course of time is take the lessons, digest those, and use them for something positive. I don't harbor any ill-will towards any of the things that haven't worked out in my career -- and there's been many of them."

4. McGinest on Austin: Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest coached third-year cornerback Alex Austin in California youth football, and Austin views him so much like family that he refers to McGinest as his uncle. So one can imagine the pride McGinest has that Austin is projected to start in place of injured Christian Gonzalez in the season opener.

"He's been diligent honing his skills and doing everything in his power to be ready when he got his opportunity. He's a fighter. That's something instilled in him," McGinest said in a phone interview. "He understands that you can't cheat the process, especially with a coach like Vrabel."

McGinest should know, as he was teammates with Vrabel from 2001-2005, winning three Super Bowls together. McGinest previously told Austin what to expect from Vrabel -- straight-forward and no fluff -- and Austin has taken those words to heart.

"There's a lot of history -- me playing there, and now he's in that same locker room and it's his turn, his shine, his opportunity," McGinest said. "It's kind of surreal that he's putting on the uniform and doing the same thing."

5. Chism an early riser: Undrafted free agent receiver Efton Chism III of Eastern Washington has developed a reputation within the team for his early arrivals at the stadium. Vrabel referred to Chism as the "poster boy for technique, details and fundamentals" in the latest episode of "Forged in Foxborough," while receivers coach Todd Downing relayed that Chism has a "relentless work ethic."

"A lot of times he'll pop into my office super early in the morning, and I'm just getting going, and he wants to sit there and watch me build the PowerPoint for the meeting that day," Downing said. "Just so he can get extra time, an extra rep, the mental processing for the system."

6. Fears' presence: At one practice last week, former longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears watched from a golf cart, as he's been a regular guest of Vrabel, McDaniels and the coaching staff. His consistent presence has been welcomed by Dews, who had never met Fears prior to this year.

"I talk to him just about every day, whether it's about life and his kids, or my kids. There's been times I've asked him football questions. He's a legend," Dews said. "He did it for a long time. Coached in a bunch of Super Bowls. Coached a bunch of good backs. You don't stay in a place 20 seasons, and have the accomplishments you do, without being really good. He's been so awesome and so willing to answer any question I have."

7. OL coaches: Few teams have three offensive line coaches like the Patriots do with Doug Marrone, Jason Houghtaling and Robert Kugler, and when they work by specific position, Marrone has worked closest with centers and Houghtaling with tackles. The guards will split time, sometimes pairing up with centers, and other times with tackles.

Seven-year veteran center Garrett Bradbury explained it's different from what he experienced in his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and even before that at NC State, in terms of individual work by specific position before coming together as a group of five.

"I think Coach Marrone has a really good understanding of the center position, and there are some details and techniques, and certain little plays that we can work on just by ourselves," he said. "I think it's going to help."

8. Landry's wait: How rare is it that outside linebacker Harold Landry III was named a Patriots captain?

Landry said he couldn't remember the last time it happened, as he never wore the "C" in his seven years with the Tennessee Titans (2018-2024), nor in his four seasons at Boston College (2014-17). So one has to go back to his time at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when he was a team captain in 2013 -- a season in which he totaled 96 tackles and 17 sacks.

One area that might have earned Landry respect among his peers -- he was a regular presence in the voluntary offseason program despite his family staying behind in Tennessee at the time, and he would return to them each weekend before making his way back to Foxborough.

9. They said it: "He casts vision as well as anyone I've ever met. He has a great knack for identifying for how you're going to go win a game, painting that picture for the team, and demanding accountability they go and produce that. That's a pretty special thing. It's not common." -- Patriots WRs coach Todd Downing, on Mike Vrabel

10. Did you know? Since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, the Patriots are undefeated against seven teams at home, which includes a 3-0 mark against the Raiders. The others are the Browns (5-0), Titans (4-0), Jaguars (4-0), Vikings (3-0), Lions (3-0) and Falcons (2-0).