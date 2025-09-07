Overhauled Cardinals defense a fantasy favorite vs. Saints

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Even though the new Cardinals defense has yet to play a snap together, there's a belief inside Arizona's locker room that it can be one of the best in the NFL this season.

"I think it could be one of the top defenses in the league," third-year cornerback Garrett Williams said.

After going through an overhaul this offseason during free agency and the draft, the Cardinals' defense returns a handful of starters from last season, while other starters from 2024 have found roles as backups.

It's who they added, however, that is the reason why the Cardinals' defense has been considered one of the top picks for fantasy managers to start this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals' defense is rostered in 55% of ESPN leagues and despite being ranked 17th by ESPN Fantasy heading into the season, it's the third-ranked defense in Week 1. A lot of that has to do with the Saints offense and unproven QB Spencer Rattler.

Another reason Williams is high on Arizona is because of its ability to rush the passer.

"We're going to be having a lot of sacks and creating turnovers," he said. "We have the guys at all three levels of the defense to be able to create a lot of plays to get the offense back on the field. And I think that we're going to continue to just take that step."

The foundation of Arizona's defensive remodel was the offseason signing of edge rusher Josh Sweat, who had 43 sacks in seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, his most productive two-year span happened to come under Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis when they were the Eagles' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, respectively.

Arizona added depth off the edge by drafting Jordan Burch, who's expected to get playing time early on. The Cardinals bolstered their defensive front by signing veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. And on the other side of the line, the likes of returning pass rushers Baron Browning and Zaven Collins will complement Sweat.

While there will be a rotation, Rallis isn't against riding the hot hand.

"If he's winning, let him keep going winning," Rallis said. "But I don't necessarily think that that means he shouldn't come out of the game. He's going to need that stamina, that juice to be able to go out there and throw his fastball.

"So, I mean, yeah, if a guy's having a lot of success in a certain call, come back to it."

With the new faces up front complemented by the addition of rookie cornerback Will Johnson, Arizona's defense doesn't have a limit, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said.

"There's no ceiling I feel like, honestly," Wilson said. "Especially with the additions we've added."

Last season, the Cardinals' defense was ranked 21st in overall yards per game allowed and 23rd in yards per play allowed. It was ranked 20th in rushing yards per game allowed and 25th in rushing yards per play allowed, and 14th in passing yards per game allowed and 23rd in passing yards per play allowed.

Both areas -- rush defense and pass defense -- were addressed this offseason, which helped them become a schedule-driven draft-day target on ESPN Fantasy. That, and because of their first six games, which are against the Saints, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.

"This defense can be a very, very great defense," safety Budda Baker said. "I don't want to put any stats or any numbers on everything, but I know if we take it one play at a time and we are correct on our details, I think this defense has an opportunity to be very special."

Williams has seen incremental growth from the Cardinals in his first two years in the league, which coincided with Gannon's first two years at the helm.

He expects another yet even bigger step to be taken this season thanks to a core of returners and the new players who were part of an overhaul the likes of which Wilson, who's played for the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, has not seen in his six seasons.

"I think this is the most stacked defense I've ever been a part of, especially defensive-line wise," Wilson said. "I'm excited. It feels like college all over. I feel like I got me an Alabama defensive line in front of me, so it's pretty cool."