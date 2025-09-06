Open Extended Reactions

As the Philadelphia Eagles await any further discipline for standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a speech from the spring could be instructive as to where the NFL might end up.

At the owner's meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told head coaches, general managers and executives gathered in one room that sportsmanship posed one of the biggest threats to the league's brand.

During that meeting, Vincent warned coaches, GMs and executives that there would be, as one source recalled, "zero tolerance for acts that demean the game," and that the league would come down hard on any violators.

The NFL now is mulling what discipline to impose on Carter, who was ejected from Thursday night's season opener for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage.

At the very least, Carter will face a substantial fine, and he could also be suspended, sources told ESPN. A decision by the NFL is expected Monday, according to sources, as the Eagles return to work and get ready for a Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City next Sunday against the Chiefs.

Sportsmanship is hardly the NFL's only point of emphasis from this past offseason. The league also is vowing to crack down on player celebrations that involve violent gestures or are sexually suggestive in nature. The NFL saw too much of it last year, and it will be flagged more frequently this season.

After the opening kickoff Thursday, there was an injury delay for Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren, who remained on the ground for several minutes. During that time, Carter and Prescott got face-to-face, and Carter spit on Prescott as the two began to separate.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again," Carter said after the game. "I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. ... It won't happen again. I can make that promise."

Later, video showed Prescott spitting in the direction of Carter and the Eagles' defense before Carter spit on him.

Asked whether he is concerned about being suspended by the NFL, Carter said: "If I get that text or that call and have that conversation, we'll handle it then."

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did not reveal whether Carter would face any internal discipline, saying any action would be kept in-house.

"I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game," Sirianni said after Philadelphia's 24-20 victory. "So we'll address that."

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.