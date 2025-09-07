Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $83 million, sources told ESPN Saturday.

Less than 24 hours ahead of the season opener at Green Bay, Williams agreed to the new deal which will set him up for the future.

However, although the Lions and Pro Bowl edge Aidan Hutchinson have had positive contract conversations, they are not expected to reach a deal for him before the season starts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 24, is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season and was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with a fifth-year option. He is expected to take on a bigger role alongside All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and new offensive coordinator John Morton.

Detroit traded up 20 spots to make Williams the 12th overall selection out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft and he has continued to improve. He experienced a breakout year in 2024 where he scored seven receiving touchdowns as a deep-ball threat while also racking up 61 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

With the core group returning, Williams anticipates a "fun" 2025 season ahead for Detroit. He felt he made the biggest strides in becoming a more complete receiver this offseason.

"As you come in, I felt like I was getting used in certain ways, but now, it's opening up the doors for coaches to use me in different ways," Williams said during Thursday's practice. "So it's a lot more ways I'm being used and I just locked in on everything."

