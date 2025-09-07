Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite a calf issue that landed the running back on the injury report, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey was added to the Niners' injury report as a limited participant Thursday and was listed as questionable for the game after not practicing Friday.

But a source told Schefter on Sunday morning that McCaffrey is "good to go."

McCaffrey said Friday that he felt "great" and that he believed he would play in the season opener at Seattle.

"Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion," he said. "But like I said, I feel great."

McCaffrey's addition to the injury report came after a promising offseason and training camp in which he had no apparent health issues. He appeared in just four games last season, missing the first eight because of bilateral Achilles tendinitis and then the final five after suffering a torn knee ligament.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.