NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Arizona Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints in a NFL Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look to make a statement with their recharged offense. And the Saints begin their new era with coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Spencer Rattler as the starter.

Our two team reporters -- Josh Weinfuss for the Cardinals, Katherine Terrell for the Saints -- are at the Caesars Superdome, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

Cardinals-Saints highlights