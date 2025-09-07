        <
        >

          Cardinals vs. Saints: Week 1 NFL game highlights

          • Josh Weinfuss
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University.
          • Katherine Terrell
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013.
          Sep 7, 2025, 05:54 PM

          NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Arizona Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints in a NFL Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

          Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look to make a statement with their recharged offense. And the Saints begin their new era with coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Spencer Rattler as the starter.

          Our two team reporters -- Josh Weinfuss for the Cardinals, Katherine Terrell for the Saints -- are at the Caesars Superdome, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Cardinals-Saints highlights