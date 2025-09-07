        <
          Broncos vs. Titans: Week 1 NFL game highlights

          • Turron Davenport
            Turron Davenport
            ESPN
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN since 2018. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD."
          • Jeff Legwold
            Jeff Legwold
            ESPN Senior Writer
              Jeff Legwold covers the Denver Broncos at ESPN. He has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years and also assists with NFL draft coverage, joining ESPN in 2013. He has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999, too. Jeff previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans at previous stops prior to ESPN.
          Sep 7, 2025, 09:37 PM

          DENVER -- The Tennessee Titans and No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in the season opener Sunday.

          The Titans had the No. 1 pick after finishing 3-14 last season, while the Broncos and second-year quarterback Bo Nix are looking to make it back to the playoffs this season.

          Our two team reporters -- Turron Davenport for the Titans and Jeff Legwold for the Broncos -- are at Empower Field at Mile High, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Team-Team highlights