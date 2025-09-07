Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants starting linebacker Micah McFadden was carted off the field and ruled out with a leg/foot injury suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Washington Commanders.

McFadden was injured while making a tackle on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. His right leg was placed in an air cast, and he was taken off the field on a cart. He waved to the crowd as he exited to gracious applause.

X-rays were negative, a source told ESPN. McFadden returned to the sideline in the second half in a walking boot.

He was replaced by second-year linebacker Darius Muasau. The Commanders immediately took advantage, finding tight end Zach Ertz matched against Muasau for a touchdown on the next play.

Giants linebacker Micah McFadden, who had a career-high 107 tackles last season, was carted off in New York's opener with a leg/foot injury. Peter Casey/Imagn Images

The Giants originally selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He became a full-time starter in 2023.

McFadden had started 14 games each of the previous two seasons. He racked up over 100 tackles each of those years, including a career-high 107 last season.

This was supposed to be a big year for McFadden with his rookie deal set to expire at the end of the season. He said he wasn't focused on a new contract but instead putting together a good season.

"I think there's a lot of things that I can focus on to get better," he said at the beginning of the summer. "There hasn't been anything yet [with the contract], and I'm just focused on what we're doing right now."