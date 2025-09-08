Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- During Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shoved a fan who slapped Jackson on the helmet.

After Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter, Hopkins and Jackson celebrated near the front row of Highmark Stadium. A fan wearing a red Bills jersey initially hit Hopkins on the helmet before doing the same to Jackson, who immediately delivered a two-handed push that sent the fan falling backward.

The fan was ejected from the stadium.

"He slapped me, and he was talking -- so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit," Jackson said. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. I learned from that."

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, said the incident won't cause him to stay away from fans during games.

"I've never seen our fans do that," Jackson said. "So, I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It's not nothing against the fans. I'm just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown."

The Ravens led 34-19 after Hopkins' touchdown with 1:09 left in the third quarter. Baltimore was outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

ESPN staff writer Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.