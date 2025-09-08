Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The San Francisco 49ers and right tackle Colton McKivitz came to terms on a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $27 million guaranteed, agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday morning.

The deal will keep McKivitz in San Francisco through the 2028 season.

McKivitz's deal comes less than a week after he indicated that both he and the team wanted to work something out to keep him around for the long haul, but added he wasn't sure they were close.

"I think it's pretty open right now," McKivitz said on Wednesday. "Nothing crazy is going on but both sides have said that we want to be here, which I do. I love playing here. I love being a part of this team and they've reciprocated that. So when it does come, I'd be excited for it, but we'll see."

As it turned out, a deal for McKivitz came sooner rather than later, bringing with it a sizable raise from the one-year, $7 million contract extension he signed in March 2024. McKivitz may have been able to earn more on the open market in free agency considering his previous backup, Jaylon Moore, signed a deal for $15 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

But McKivitz's desire to stay with the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2020 and stuck with him as he developed won out. Last week, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan brought up his desire to keep McKivitz unprompted when asked last week about the team's difficulty in attempting to sign receiver Jauan Jennings to a long-term contract.

"Everyone in this building wants Jauan back in the long term," Shanahan said. "We want Colton McKivitz back. Those are two guys that we really hope to keep here. But they're both going into their contract year, and nothing's ever final, but we'll see how it plays out. There's a business side to both sides, but it's something that I think both sides would love to get worked out. Just don't know if we can."

On a team that has had many moving parts because of roster turnover and injuries, McKivitz has been one of the Niners' most dependable players in recent years. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2023, McKivitz has not missed any of a possible 35 starts.