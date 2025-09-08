Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are officially in search mode for a kicker.

Coach Raheem Morris said Monday the team will begin working out veteran and young kickers following Younghoe Koo's 44-yard field goal miss in the closing seconds of a 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Morris said the team could begin those tryouts as early as Tuesday, but that it doesn't necessarily mean Koo will lose his job -- just that the Falcons will begin the process of bringing in someone to compete with him.

"We always create those competitive moments and find people whether it be workouts or whatever the case may be," Morris said. "... There's no secret around here how we go about our business. There'll always be a highly competitive atmosphere."

Younghoe Koo is going to have some competition to keep his job after missing a game-tying field goal on Sunday. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Koo did make two field goals Sunday, but he almost missed a 36-yarder in the third quarter, clanking it off the right upright and through. Koo missed nine field goals last year, making just 73.5%, his worst percentage since becoming a full-time kicker with Atlanta in 2019. Koo was once the most accurate kicker in the league, but now, among kickers with 20 or more field goal attempts since the start of 2024, Koo ranks No. 29 out of 31 in field goal percentage (73%).

After missing the field goal in the closing seconds, Koo was visibly emotional on the field.

"I mean, every point really matters in this league, and we've been in this situation so many times and the frustration just came out of just disappointment in myself with knowing that I know I'm better than that," Koo said Monday. "And on top of that, letting the guys down. Unfortunately, we've been having this conversation just more than I would like to, but I think it was just those kinds of things just showing up."

Koo, 31, said he has felt good physically after missing time last year with a hip injury. The Falcons brought in German-born kicker Lenny Krieg to compete with Koo in the spring and training camp. Krieg has a big leg, but Koo was the more consistent kicker in the preseason and in camp and won the job outright.

Now, it appears like Koo could be in a competition once again. Krieg is on the practice squad, but he is considered more of a developmental player at this stage. But he will get another look, per Morris.

"I would just say we're going to go look at some veterans, as well, along with some young up-and-comers, and we have one in our building that we talked about," Morris said.