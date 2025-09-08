Stephen A. Smith explains why he considers the Bengals' poor offensive performance in Week 1 to be an aberration. (1:28)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals will be without a starting offensive lineman for multiple games.

Right guard Lucas Patrick will be out for at least one week because of a calf injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team will evaluate its options while Patrick recovers.

"We'll make some decisions there," Taylor said.

Dalton Risner, who signed with the Bengals on Aug. 28 and had just two padded practices entering the season opener, finished the game at right guard. Risner was a free agent throughout the offseason but became a serious option to join the Bengals after veteran Cordell Volson suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.

Risner, who spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, said he wanted to be prepared for game action because of all the respect he had for the players and coaches in the locker room.

"It wasn't the ideal situation you would draw up, but I had extreme confidence in myself to be able to step in and be a vessel to help the Bengals win when called upon," Risner said on Monday. "I was just called upon earlier than I thought."

Cincinnati beat the Browns 17-16 for the team's first Week 1 victory dating back to 2021 and just the second in Taylor's seven seasons as Cincinnati's coach.