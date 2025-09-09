Tyreek Hill's estranged wife has alleged in court filings that he committed domestic violence, which the Miami Dolphins receiver has vehemently denied.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Keeta Vaccaro alleges eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the couple's divorce case.

Hill's attorney said in a statement Monday that the allegations are part of a "shakedown," adding that they are "an attempt to generate bad media coverage" for Hill.

According to TMZ, Vaccaro alleges that the first incident occurred in January 2024, about two months after her marriage to Hill.

Hill has not been criminally charged, and it was unclear as of Tuesday morning whether law enforcement was investigating Vaccaro's allegations.

Vaccaro filed a petition for divorce on April 8, one day after police reported a domestic dispute between her and Hill.

Hill is in the second year of a restructured three-year, $90 million contract with the Dolphins. The five-time All-Pro player has been at the center of numerous off-field incidents since joining the Dolphins in 2022, including being detained by police last September after being stopped for speeding and reckless driving. The exchange with Miami-Dade police occurred hours before the Dolphins 2024 season opener just outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill, 31, also was in a physical altercation with a Haulover Marina employee in June 2023, and a separate lawsuit alleges he broke a social media influencer's leg that same month.