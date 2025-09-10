Why Stephen A. still has faith in the Ravens (1:33)

Week 1 is in the books, and the best part about Week 1 is that it tempts us to make sweeping overreactions about teams' outlooks. A half-dozen teams look primed for a triumphant march to Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 for Super Bowl LX. A half-dozen others need a full-scale teardown. Your favorite player is either headed for NFL Honors or the bench, with little middle ground.

None of this is truly applicable. It's Week 1. How else would you explain that the man who nearly broke the NFL rushing record last season, Saquon Barkley, managed 60 rushing yards vs. a subpar Dallas run defense on Thursday night? The road to the playoffs is rarely linear.

But what's certain: Championships require individual brilliance from star players.

That's where we come in, asking executives and scouts to sort out who will be holding the hardware when the 2025 season ends. From MVP to rookie of the year and top coach, few of the major awards offer clear consensus, which leaves room for a few surprises.

Winning a third MVP would put Jackson in an exclusive club of quarterbacks: Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas.

He nearly pulled off the feat last season, but Buffalo's Josh Allen outdistanced him in the voting, which is fitting because Allen had 424 total yards (30 rushing) and four total touchdowns (two rushing) Sunday vs. Jackson's Ravens at home. Jackson had three touchdowns (one rushing) of his own, along with 209 passing yards on 19 attempts -- 27 fewer than Allen -- and 70 rushing yards.

Although Allen made a compelling opening case to go back-to-back -- "he's the ultimate difference-maker," an NFL personnel evaluator noted postgame -- Jackson figures to be in the race because of a few factors: His dual-threat ability typically keeps his touchdown total high, he consistently wins games (.736 career win percentage) and he limits turnovers, averaging one interception roughly every third game since 2024.

And he's coming off his first 4,000-yard passing season, a good sign for his relationship with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"His supporting cast is really good, and he's improving from the pocket," an AFC executive said. "Playing better in the big games in January will always be the thing with him, but I feel like that's a matter of time."

His multiple turnovers in last season's divisional-round loss to Buffalo still sting, but when it comes to the regular season, Jackson's an elite producer.

Also receiving votes: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns in a season-opening loss at Buffalo. Mark Konezny/Imagn Images

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

This award belongs mostly to non-quarterbacks. Since Patrick Mahomes won in 2018, a receiver or running back has taken home the past six OPOY awards.

But league personnel find themselves wanting to find a spot for Daniels when it comes to individual accolades. Some are hesitant to put him firmly in the MVP market, which Allen, Jackson and Mahomes have cornered since 2022.

But an important criterion for such voting is how a player elevates his team and instills belief. Not many are doing that like Daniels of late.

"Combining the throwing talent with running ability plus adding another underneath RAC weapon [Deebo Samuel] will keep him in the conversation," an AFC executive said. "I think you could have made the argument for him last year for MVP given how he turned that thing around and how well he played. I'm banking on another Year 2 jump."

Daniels' understated impact was on display Sunday against the Giants at home. In a performance with modest passing numbers (19-of-30, 233 yards, one touchdown), Daniels completed at least two passes to five receivers, including seven for 77 yards to Samuel on a team-high 10 targets.

Also receiving votes: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens), Mahomes, Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Burrow, Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)

Jayden Daniels could break the lock RBs and WRS have on the Offensive Player of the Year award. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II is firmly in this conversation again after winning the award in 2024. He pushed Garrett in the voting. Denver's defense is among the league's best, and Surtain is the catalyst, a true lockdown corner.

But pass rushers tend to dominate this award, and no pass rusher is more menacing right now than Garrett. Atop the Bengals' scouting report Sunday was neutralizing Garrett, who still managed 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits.

Garrett's relentless motor has him hurtling toward a fifth consecutive season with at least 14 sacks. Last season, Garrett led the NFL in tackles for loss (22) on his way to back-to-back All-Pro nods.

"He's the ultimate game-plan wrecker," an NFC personnel evaluator said.

"He's still in his prime [29], so he should have at least a few years of dominant production," an NFC personnel evaluator said. "One thing that hurts him is the Browns could be playing from behind a lot. But that hasn't stopped him before."

Also receiving votes: Surtain, Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers), Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Myles Garrett opened the 2025 season with four tackles for loss and two sacks. Scott Galvin/Imagn Images

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Several rookies have a strong case, resulting in a lack of consensus among the voters. At least seven players among the top 40 picks received at least one vote. Evaluators project a big year for Colts tight end Tyler Warren, who pushed for the top spot.

But Hampton has a few things going for him. HIs offensive coordinator is Greg Roman, whose love for the run game runs deep. Najee Harris sat out all of camp because of an eye issue, and though he's back, Hampton is well-positioned as a primary back, resulting in 17 touches for 61 yards in his Week 1 debut vs. Kansas City.

"He's on a team that's had playoff success and is going to run the football," an AFC scout said. "He's a perfect back for that offense. Ashton Jeanty is a good player, but I'm not sure the Raiders will be good enough."

Also, many evaluators say they believe Emeka Egbuka is destined to drive award-season conversations in the future. He received several votes alongside Warren, and those were before his two-touchdown debut in Atlanta.

Also receiving votes: Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts), Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), TreVeyon Henderson (New England Patriots), Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders), Matthew Golden (Green Bay Packers), RJ Harvey (Denver Broncos)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, OLB, New York Giants

Micah Parsons burst onto the NFL scene in 2021 as a feared pass rusher out of Penn State. Carter has a chance to replicate his fellow Nittany Lion's impact in the NFC East, the division that Parsons, a former Dallas Cowboy, once dominated.

Carter's pass-rush prowess was on display during the preseason, and with a deep Giants defensive line that features Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns, Carter should get his share of one-on-one matchups.

"He can be an All-Pro in the relatively near future," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "It's all set up for him."

Carter's half-sack debut Sunday vs. Washington belies his true impact. He was constantly applying pressure on the pocket with an array of pass moves and Gumby-like bends off the edge.

Although the voting for offensive rookie of the year was close, Carter dominated the DPOY discussion, earning more than 50% of the votes.

Also receiving votes: Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins), Jordan Burch (Arizona Cardinals), Jalon Walker (Atlanta Falcons), Malaki Starks (Baltimore Ravens), Will Johnson (Cardinals)