NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are at the halfway point of building their new Nissan Stadium, and they're even further along at making sure the building is filled up for the 2027 season.

Burke Nihill, the Titans president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday that 70% of the building has been sold thanks to 70% of season ticket holders carrying over commitments from the current stadium. Premium seating sold out quickly, and now remaining tickets are on sale mostly in the 400 level.

By design, every seat is approximately 38% closer to the field.

"There's not a bad seat in the house," said Nihill, who bought his family tickets on the 300 level.

The Titans, who plan to play in the new Nissan Stadium in 2027, also have only six of 130 suites still available along with three of the 13 "Touchdown" suites located in the end zone closest to their original stadium.

The new Nissan Stadium is being built with what is considered the largest commitment of public funding for an NFL stadium with $1.2 billion combined in state and local bonds to help pay the $2.1 billion cost. The name will remain the same as the current stadium, which became Nissan Stadium in 2015.

Players will have their own parking garage underneath a terrace with two entrances for the Titans to reach the field for pregame warmups and team introductions.

"I've talked to some of the coaches and players, and I think I underestimated how excited they are going to be to play in this environment," Nihill said.

Construction broke ground Feb. 29, 2024, and approximately 1,400 workers are on site each day. The target date for completion remains February 2027.

"Bells and whistles aren't in yet, the flooring and the millwork and the furniture, but I think you just can feel everything in the stadium coming alive," Nihill said. "And it's not renderings anymore. It's real."

Metal panels and windows started being installed at the start of September. One wall of windows will give fans views across the Cumberland River at Nashville's Lower Broad honky tonk district once the current stadium is demolished.

With a couple of cranes still sitting inside the stadium, 63% of the steelwork is finished with that portion scheduled to top out in November. Once the cranes are removed, the next major phase will begin to install the roof with that project targeted to be complete in October 2026 at the latest.

The Titans are using a translucent roof similar to that used at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The cable-suspension system for the roof will help the new stadium top out at 235 feet -- 80 feet taller than the top of the light standards at the Titans' current stadium.