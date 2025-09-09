Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Patrick Kane believes the comeback of Jonathan Toews, his friend and former Chicago Blackhawks teammate, could be one of the best stories in the NHL season.

Toews, 37, hasn't played in the NHL since his final game in April 2023 with the Blackhawks, who chose not to re-sign him. Toews was limited during his final two seasons in Chicago, dealing with the effects of chronic inflammatory response syndrome and a bout with COVID-19. He signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets in July, mounting an NHL comeback with his hometown team.

Kane and Toews won three Stanley Cups as teammates with the Blackhawks. Toews captained that team for 14 seasons.

"I think it's awesome. Obviously with what he's been through, to be able to put himself in a position to come back and be feeling good, I think that's the most important thing," Kane told ESPN on Tuesday. "It could be really a great story for the NHL and for the franchise and for him and his family. So I'm excited about watching him."

Toews stepped away from hockey after the Blackhawks declined to re-sign him. He said he was "not fully retiring" but would give himself "the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again."

In November 2024, Toews posted to social media about a five-week "healing journey" he took in India in which he said he was "happy to say things are trending" after an Ayurvedic detox.

"It's been almost 5 years of searching for a way to heal the inflammatory and immune system issues that took me out of hockey," Toews said on Instagram.

Kane, entering his third season with the Detroit Red Wings, said Toews has stayed in touch with him during his former teammate's time away from the NHL.

"We talk quite a bit. He came to Chicago about a month ago, so I was able to see him there. Even obviously with him not playing the last couple of years, he's been great -- just keeping in touch and reaching out after a game every now and then. Always nice to hear from him," he said.

Kane also left the Blackhawks in 2023 when Chicago traded him to the New York Rangers.

"It's funny how your paths kind of change, right? You're seeing each other every day for 17 years and then all of a sudden, you kind of go your separate ways," he said. "I felt that way about some of my other teammates too, like Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith and Patrick Sharp. These are your best friends. All of a sudden they retire or they go to a different team and you don't see them as much. It's kind of wild."

With Toews potentially finishing his career in his hometown, there's always been speculation that Kane could do the same, having grown up in Buffalo.

Is that something he'd consider?

"You know what? I feel like I've been pretty fortunate with the franchises that I've played for. Chicago. New York was a great experience, even though it didn't work as well as I'd hoped. Now, Detroit," Kane said. "I mean, I've really, really enjoyed my time there. It's been a great place to kind of revive my career and play in a good situation and be on a team that's on the rise."