Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter will not miss any future games after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL announced Tuesday that since Carter was ejected from last week's season opener without participating in a single play, the league will consider the second-year defensive tackle to have already served a one-game suspension.

Carter will forfeit his Week 1 game check worth $57,222, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but will be available to play in the Eagles' Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL Players Association also notified the league that Carter has waived his right to appeal the punishment.

The Eagles and Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus also worked on an agreement that the team will not use the suspension to void guarantees in Carter's contract or seek signing bonus payment forfeiture.

After the opening kickoff Thursday, there was an injury delay for Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren, who remained on the ground for several minutes. During that time, Carter and Prescott got face-to-face, and Carter spit on Prescott as the two began to separate.