MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Cole Strange off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad Tuesday, days ahead of their matchup with the team that drafted him.

Strange was released last month by the New England Patriots, who drafted him 29th in 2022. He started 30 career games for the Patriots, mainly at left guard.

In a corresponding move, Miami placed starting right guard James Daniels on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's season opener.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Daniels is expected to miss "weeks," and his placement on the injured list means he won't be eligible to return until the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's unclear whether Strange will play against the Patriots when they travel to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend; Kion Smith filled in for Daniels in last week's game and has been in the Dolphins' offensive system since 2023.