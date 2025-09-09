Domonique Foxworth and Jason McCourty discuss how impactful Micah Parson's presence is on defense for the Packers. (0:36)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers gave up two first-round draft picks plus Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to trade for Micah Parsons on Aug. 28.

That was apparently too much for Parsons to give up for himself -- at least when it came to his fantasy football team.

Parsons said Tuesday that he had the first pick in his draft and did not pick himself. Although he did not say whom he picked in that spot, he said someone else in his league selected him and he did not try to trade up for himself.

"I couldn't give up that type of draft capital," Parsons said.

Parsons did take at least one of his new teammates, Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, even though people in his league questioned his decision.

In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Cooper led Green Bay with 12 tackles.

"I stayed mostly offense and it came down to my defense and they saw me pick up Coop, they were like, 'What do you know?'" Parsons said.

"Because I'm watching practice and I'm seeing everything we've got dialed in and what we're putting in, and so I started him and he goes off and gets me 36 points. It's like, 'Ahh, so you knew something.' I was like, 'Listen, we can't do that. I just had a feeling.' I know he's part of my starting lineup, and I expect that type of tenacity and effort every single game."