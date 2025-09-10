Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hit wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. down the right sideline early in the second quarter of Sunday's 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, it was a capstone moment for them and the team.

A constant topic of conversation all offseason through training camp and into the first week of the regular season was about the growth and development of Murray and Harrison's relationship.

That pass was, to some, the play that signified that the two have figured it out.

And, to some degree, it was to Harrison and Murray, as well.

"I think that's always the biggest story between us is being able to connect on those deep balls," Harrison said. "All offseason I've been trying to tell him, just put some air on it. I think he put some air on it and I [went and] made a play there."

Murray doesn't think that kind of play would've been completed between them last year. The reasons? They're small, he said. But they made it look easy, a testament to the work the two put in this offseason.

"He played his ass off [Sunday]," Murray said. "I could feel the confidence. I could feel the progression in his mindset, in his game and just I'm very confident where he's at, and I hope he feels good about today."

Murray could see Sunday that there was a difference in Harrison, who finished with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

"You can just tell you're just watching him move, his mannerisms, all of it," Murray said. "I've been around him for two years now, so you may not see it, but I see it. I can feel it. He's just more confident in himself."

For as promising as that deep ball and their connection was to them, their coaches need to see more.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said one game was not enough to tell if the Murray-Harrison connection had improved in totality.

"We have to keep doing a good job with it, but I liked where it was at," Gannon said. "Obviously, efficient, productive and explosive."

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing straddled the fence.

"Yes and no," he said when asked if one game was enough to say how far along they are.

"I'm certainly happy with the way that they played and the way they connected on a number of opportunities, but I think that's something we're going to evaluate every week and every game as we go through the year."

To Gannon, the more impressive connection between Murray and Harrison came later in the game on a third-and-11 from the Cardinals 5-yard line a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter. Anything short of a first down on the play would've had Arizona punting, up 20-10, and giving New Orleans prime real estate.

Murray hit Harrison on a quick pass, and he powered his way to a 12-yard gain, lowering his shoulder in the process. He said after the game the play hurt, but the pain was worth getting the first down.

"I thought that was a big-time play in the game, but there were other times that Marvin didn't get the ball that I liked what he was doing," Gannon said. "You guys know the passing game's going to go through [Trey McBride] and [Harrison]. Then the role players need to get involved and do a good job, which they did.

"I know [Murray] completed the ball to a lot of different guys, and they'll make their hay when it's time, but with our premier playmakers we need to make sure that's on point, and I thought it was."