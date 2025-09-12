Stephen A. Smith lays out the reasons people need to have more patience with Caleb Williams. (1:49)

The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2025 season brings some exciting matchups.

Sunday kicks off with two notable homecomings. The Lions will "welcome" former offensive coordinator turned NFC North foe Ben Johnson back to Ford Field, and quarterback Joe Flacco will return to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Later on Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. Elsewhere, there will be two College Football Playoff national championship rematches between quarterbacks, with 2020 winner Joe Burrow (LSU) facing runner-up Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and 2024 winner J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) playing runner-up Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

We have you covered with everything you need to know. Our NFL Nation reporters take you inside the locker room with the best thing they heard this week, and ESPN Research provides a key stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest. Plus, analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody shares fantasy football intel. We also have Football Power Index (FPI) matchup quality ratings (out of 100) and game projections, and three analysts -- Pamela Maldonado, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game.

Let's get into the full Week 2 slate, which culminates with two "Monday Night Football" matchups -- one between the Buccaneers and Texans, and one between the Chargers and Raiders on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 59.4/100

ESPN BET: DET -6.5 (40.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Bears: The Bears want to establish consistency on offense for full game, which means better accuracy from QB Caleb Williams and fewer penalties. Given the noise level inside Ford Field (with a little extra juice expected from fans who aren't thrilled with Detroit's offense after Ben Johnson's departure), Chicago will have to use a silent cadence to avoid racking up false-start penalties. Establishing a better rushing attack is also a priority, and Johnson wants to get rookie Kyle Monangai involved. "We probably were at -- what -- under 20 for called runs in the game? I need to call more so that we get [Monangai] in the game a little bit more," Johnson said. -- Courtney Cronin

What we're hearing on the Lions: The return Johnson to Detroit has been the topic of discussion all week. But Detroit is also looking to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 2021 -- Dan Campbell's first season. In Johnson's three years as Lions OC, he developed close ties to many of the current players, but those friendships will be put aside. "I think we're on equal playing ground really. I think it's the same thing," Campbell said of Johnson. "He knows what we're about, we know what he's about and because of that you're going to play that game a little bit." -- Eric Woodyard

Stat to know: Lions quarterback Jared Goff is seeking to become the first starting signal-caller to win 11 straight games following a loss since Aaron Rodgers did it for the Packers (spanning the 2018-22 seasons). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Bears will record at least three 30-plus-yard plays on offense. The Lions blitzed 57% of the time in Week 1, and while that can be effective, it also increases the chance of explosive plays from the opposing offense. -- Walder

Injuries: Bears | Lions

Fantasy nugget: Williams scored 24.2 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 1, but the box score doesn't tell the full story. After starting 13-of-16 in the first half, he finished with an NFL-worst 29.4% off-target rate. Last season, he ranked 35th of 36 qualified QBs at 21.0%. Minnesota cranked up the blitz to 44% in the second half, something fantasy managers should watch closely. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Campbell is 51-30 against the spread (ATS) as a coach, which is the best record since the AFL/NFL merger (1970). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Lions 26, Bears 23

Moody's pick: Lions 31, Bears 23

Walder's pick: Bears 24, Lions 20

FPI prediction: DET, 61.4% (by an average of 4.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: 5 ways the Bears collapsed, and why it's vital to rebound Sunday ... We all booing him': Hungry Lions ready for Johnson's return, Bears ... Lions falter in opener; Campbell calls issues 'correctable'

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 57.6/100

ESPN BET: BUF -6.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Bills: An issue for Buffalo in Week 1 was limiting the running game after giving up a league-high 238 rushing yards. The Jets put up the fourth-most rushing yards in Week 1 (182 yards) and slowing them down will be more difficult with DT Ed Oliver, who is coming off a big game, dealing with an ankle injury. "We need to get those things corrected, and we will," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said when asked about the run defense. "We'll be very intentional this week about getting those things." -- Alaina Getzenberg

What we're hearing on the Jets: The Jets always have scoring problems against the Bills -- they've been held under 23 points in the past 12 meetings -- but there's a renewed confidence on offense after a 32-point showing in Week 1. The running game is a big part of "our DNA," offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. Result: 11 explosive plays against the Steelers, three more than their weekly goal. -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: Josh Allen has 18 career turnovers against the Jets, the most by any quarterback against a single opponent since he entered the league in 2018. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Jets CB Brandon Stephens will be targeted at least nine times as the nearest defender, tying the high-water mark for any defender in Week 1. Stephens is coming off a rough first game as a Jet in which he gave up 75 yards on seven targets and is also coming off a shaky final season in Baltimore. With Sauce Gardner playing opposite him, expect Buffalo to target Stephens. -- Walder

Injuries: Bills | Jets

Fantasy nugget: Breece Hall faces a Bills defense that gave up 29.2 fantasy points to Derrick Henry last week and has struggled against RBs dating to last season. Hall is coming off a performance in which he stockpiled 21 touches and 16.5 fantasy points. He has averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game against the Bills in his career. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bills have covered three straight meetings against the Jets. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bills 22, Jets 21

Moody's pick: Bills 36, Jets 27

Walder's pick: Bills 27, Jets 16

FPI prediction: BUF, 65.5% (by an average of 6.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bills continue to adjust at specialist after game-winning kick ... Jets' Gardner 'outstanding' in shadowing Metcalf, Glenn says

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 57.4/100

ESPN BET: BAL -11.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Browns: The Browns' defense did just about everything it could last week to stop the Bengals' offense, but it will have a much different, tougher task with Ravens RB Derrick Henry. But Cleveland has had some success limiting Henry since Jim Schwartz became the coordinator in 2022. In two out of the three matchups, the Browns held Henry to under 75 yards. When asked how hard it is to tackle Henry, safety Grant Delpit tersely responded, "Not hard." -- Daniel Oyefusi

What we're hearing on the Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson is looking to reverse his fortune against the Browns, who have defeated him twice in the past three meetings. In those games, Jackson has completed 55.9% of his passes for five touchdowns and two interceptions. Coach John Harbaugh said the Browns' defense "uses a smothering type of mindset. You have to find a way to crack the smother open." -- Jamison Hensley

Stat to know: The Ravens are 12-2 (.857) following a loss since 2022, the second-best record in the league in that span behind the Chiefs (9-1, .900). They also have the largest PPG differential (plus-8.6) in such games over that time. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Ravens TE Mark Andrews bounces back with five receptions and a touchdown after a fallow Week 1 in which he managed only five yards. Cleveland gave up targets to tight ends 21% of the time last season (sixth most) and 32% of the time (second most) last week. -- Walder

Injuries: Browns | Ravens

Fantasy nugget: RB Dylan Sampson had 20 touches against the Bengals, finishing with 17.3 fantasy points and leading the Browns' backfield in both categories. Quinshon Judkins' expected debut could shift early-down work, but Sampson's receiving role should remain secure. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: This is the first double-digit spread of the season, and the first time there has been a double-digit spread within the first two weeks of the season since 2022. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Ravens 27, Browns 14

Moody's pick: Ravens 38, Browns 17

Walder's pick: Ravens 30, Browns 13

FPI prediction: BAL, 79.3% (by an average of 12.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Browns QB Flacco became Baltimore's 'Joe Cool' ... It's never over until it's 0:00 on the clock': Ravens' historic meltdown goes beyond past 4th-quarter struggles ... Why there's still hope for Cleveland's offense as it heads into Baltimore in Week 2

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 53.0/100

ESPN BET: CIN -3.5 (48.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Jaguars: Travis Hunter's defensive snaps will increase this week, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said. But he added that it was a part of their plan to ease him into the defensive side of the ball and not related to the fact that the Jaguars are facing arguably the NFL's best receiver duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Still, it can't hurt that Hunter is on the field more, especially since he's more of a natural cornerback than receiver. Hunter played 42 snaps on offense and only six on defense in the season opener. -- Michael DiRocco

What we're hearing on the Bengals: What does a perfect offensive day look like? For coordinator Dan Pitcher, there are a few items on the checklist: early-down efficiency, sustained drives and third-down conversions. Cincinnati had no first downs on 60% of its drives against the Browns, the worst rate in Week 1. The Bengals know they're going up against a strong front seven led by edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen and LB Foyesade Oluokun, the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: The Bengals had seven yards in the second half against the Browns, making them the first team to win a game with less than 10 yards in a second half since 1995 (Colts, three yards). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Hines-Allen will record at least 1.5 sacks. Though he didn't record any sacks in Week 1, he got off to a fast start with a 29% pass rush win rate against the Panthers. In Week 2, he'll get home a couple of times, as Burrow has been known to take a sack or two. -- Walder

play 0:53 Should Travis Hunter only focus on playing offense? Andrew Hawkins discusses why it may be better for Travis Hunter to focus on playing on just one side of the ball to start his NFL career.

Injuries: Jaguars | Bengals

Fantasy nugget: Travis Etienne Jr. led the Jaguars' backfield in snaps, touches, routes and fantasy points (18.6) in Week 1, running behind a Jacksonville offensive line ranked ninth in run block win rate. He tied his career high with four runs of 10-plus yards and averaged 8.9 yards per carry, his best mark since Week 17 of 2023. This week, he faces a Bengals defense that just gave up 25.1 fantasy points to the Browns' backfield, including the third-most receptions and receiving yards to running backs. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Unders are 16-7 in Bengals games in September under coach Zac Taylor. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bengals 20, Jaguars 17

Moody's pick: Bengals 25, Jaguars 24

Walder's pick: Bengals 21, Jaguars 17

FPI prediction: CIN, 59.4% (by an average of 3.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jaguars' Hunter to get more defensive snaps vs. Bengals ... Safety Battle leads improved Bengals secondary

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 46.5/100

ESPN BET: PIT -3.5 (39.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Seahawks: Mike Macdonald's two-word response cast even more uncertainty on CB Riq Woolen's short- and long-term future with the Seahawks. "We'll see," the coach answered when asked if Woolen would start Sunday against the Steelers. The former Pro Bowl player is fighting for his job after his latest costly miscues -- a pair of throws he misplayed on the decisive drive of Seattle's season-opening loss -- coupled with the emergence of No. 3 corner Josh Jobe. Even if Jobe starts, Woolen figures to play. His combination of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and speed might make him Seattle's best option to match up with former Seahawk DK Metcalf. -- Brady Henderson

What we're hearing on the Steelers: Shoring up the run defense was an emphasis this offseason, yet the Steelers struggled against the Jets. But coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday the issues that plagued them in the wild-card loss to the Ravens are different from the issues against the Jets. "I didn't think we got knocked around," Austin said. "I just thought we missed some opportunities. ... I know how I felt coming off that field at Baltimore last year, and I didn't feel the same way this year. I feel good with our group." The defense will be tested in a different way against Seattle's zone scheme without first-round rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee). But Austin said to expect rookie Yahya Black to play more this week. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: The Steelers are looking to start 2-0 for the second straight season. In 2024, they started 3-0, finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. This would be Pittsburgh's first time starting 2-0 in consecutive seasons since 2016-17. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: These two teams will combine for double-digit screen passes. It's Steelers' OC Arthur Smith staple, as we know. And we saw that in Week 1, with a league-leading 9% screen rate. But the Seahawks weren't too far behind, with an 8% rate that ranked third in the league that first week. -- Walder

Injuries: Seahawks | Steelers

Fantasy nugget: RB Kenneth Walker III finished with only 5.4 fantasy points on 13 touches, while Zach Charbonnet led the Seahawks with 12 attempts for 47 rushing yards, totaling 10.7 points. Walker didn't look 100% on film, lacking the burst fantasy managers are used to, making Seattle's backfield one to monitor moving forward. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is 14-22 ATS in his career on the road and 8-17 ATS as a road underdog. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Steelers 23, Seahawks 17

Moody's pick: Steelers 27, Seahawks 24

Walder's pick: Seahawks 20, Steelers 17

FPI prediction: PIT, 61.2% (by an average of 4.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Why Seahawks' new-look offense exhibited growing pains vs. 49ers ... What's it like to catch a TD from Rodgers and Favre? ... Steelers sign S Peppers in wake of Elliott's injury

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 43.0/100

ESPN BET: SF -3.5 (40.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the 49ers: The 49ers have become accustomed to playing without many of their big stars because of injury, and signs point to them having to beat the Saints without TE George Kittle (hamstring) and QB Brock Purdy (toe, shoulder), not to mention previously injured WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee). "You want your star players or anybody for that matter to be healthy and available, but this league has shown over and over again how physically taxing it is and it's a 100% injury rate across the board," LB Fred Warner said. "It is next-man-up mentality. I have full confidence in the guys who have to be in there regardless of who's out." -- Nick Wagoner

What we're hearing on the Saints: Safety Julian Blackmon will have surgery on his injured shoulder, paving the way for rookie Jonas Sanker to make his first start. Sanker impressed coaches and teammates with his play in the preseason, which included an interception against the Jaguars. Veteran Justin Reid said he and Blackmon will both act as mentors to Sanker, and Reid will relay advice he would've liked to hear when he was a rookie: "In the first play, try to hit somebody as hard as you can to try to settle yourself in, and after that, just go play ball." -- Katherine Terrell

Stat to know: The Saints have not started 0-2 since 2017, when they eventually finished the season 11-5 and lost in the divisional round to the Vikings. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Saints RB Alvin Kamara will rush for more than 5.5 yards per carry. Running the ball was one thing the Saints did right in Week 1, averaging 3.7 yards before contact, fourth best in the league. And, at least last week, the 49ers were more effective stopping the pass than the run, so the Saints might want to lean on Kamara. -- Walder

Injuries: 49ers | Saints

Fantasy nugget: Ricky Pearsall is projected to be the 49ers' No. 1 receiver again in this matchup. He turned seven targets into 14.8 fantasy points against the Seahawks. Even with QB Mac Jones starting instead of Purdy, Pearsall shouldn't be overlooked. The Saints gave up the fifth-most passing yards in 2024 and 18.1 fantasy points to Marvin Harrison Jr. last week. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is 16-25 ATS with quarterbacks other than Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: 49ers 18, Saints 13

Moody's pick: 49ers 24, Saints 15

Walder's pick: 49ers 19, Saints 16

FPI prediction: SF, 52.8% (by an average of 0.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: How will TE Kittle, QB Purdy injuries impact 49ers? ... S Blackmon's injury leaves Saints scrambling at safety again

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 37.6/100

ESPN BET: LAR -5.5 (41.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Rams: WR Puka Nacua is a player who "checks every box you're looking for," coach Sean McVay said this week. Nacua, who had 10 catches for 130 yards in Los Angeles' season opener, enters Week 2 with 194 receptions through 29 career NFL games. According to ESPN Research, Nacua needs 12 receptions to tie Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receptions for a player in his first 30 games (206). -- Sarah Barshop

What we're hearing on the Titans: "The penalties must stop," defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said about cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s aggressive coverage. "At the beginning of the stage, yes, be violent with you hands, move your feet. ... But as they go in the move area, we've got to drop our hands." Brownlee is working to find the balance between being physical and getting penalized, but it's not off to a good start after he was flagged three times for 57 yards last week. It doesn't get any easier against the Rams' duo of Nacua and Davante Adams, so watch for double moves as Los Angeles probably will try to take advantage of the second-year corner. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is three touchdown passes shy of 381 in his career, which would tie Matt Ryan for ninth-most all time. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Titans rookie WR Elic Ayomanor will record at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. That Ayomanor received seven targets in his first pro game is a great sign, and he would have had more than 12 receiving yards had a 23-yard reception he made that was ruled out of bounds been challenged. -- Walder

Injuries: Rams | Titans

Fantasy nugget: Titans running back Tony Pollard had 19 touches against the Broncos but scored only 8.0 fantasy points. With Tyjae Spears (ankle) on injured reserve, Pollard played 89% of snaps. Opportunities matter in fantasy, and he draws a more favorable matchup against a middling Rams run defense. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Rams have covered five straight road games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Rams 27, Titans 13

Moody's pick: Rams 34, Titans 17

Walder's pick: Rams 26, Titans 20

FPI prediction: LAR, 68.9% (by an average of 6.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Nacua must mix his oatmeal with cement': Rams can't overstate WR's importance ... I felt alive again': Taking a look at Titans' No. 1 pick Ward's NFL debut

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 37.5/100

ESPN BET: DAL -5.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Giants: "Not answering that one," star WR Malik Nabers said with a chuckle when asked about what he thought of the Giants' recent skid against the Cowboys. The Giants need a win and a positive performance against a team that has won eight straight in the series and 15 of their past 16 meetings. The Cowboys have dominated the matchup, especially with Dak Prescott in the lineup, which is why defensive coordinator Shane Bowen referred to him as an "elite" quarterback. -- Jordan Raanan

What we're hearing on the Cowboys: "We don't look at [it as], 'OK, this is a must-win. It's got to be that,'" coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "We just go play the game. I really do believe if you start thinking the other way it kind of distracts you from the main thing. Where if you go and play well, you have the best chance of winning." Maybe it's too early for "must-win," but the Cowboys haven't started 0-2 since 2010, and Prescott has won 13 straight starts against the Giants, the second-longest winning streak against an opponent behind Miami's Bob Griese beating Buffalo 17 straight from 1968 to 1979. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: Prescott is 33-9 (.786) in division games, which is the second-best mark by any starting QB since AFL-NFL merger (1970), trailing only Patrick Mahomes (35-6, .854) and just ahead of Tom Brady (98-27, .784) -- minimum of 25 starts. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Giants RB Cam Skattebo will catch at least three passes. That's a ton considering he played eight offensive snaps last week. But the Cowboys played zone coverage an almost preposterous 86% of the time against the Eagles, and running backs catch far more passes against zone than man. -- Walder

play 1:02 How Schottenheimer made McAfee proud in head coaching debut for Cowboys Pat McAfee breaks down why he's proud of Brian Schottenheimer after his head coaching debut vs. the Eagles.

Injuries: Giants | Cowboys

Fantasy nugget: Prescott had a rough Week 1 with only 7.8 fantasy points, but he's well-positioned for a bounce-back. He has averaged 19.4 fantasy points against New York in his career. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Giants QB Russell Wilson is 17-8 ATS in his career as at least a four-point underdog. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Cowboys 34, Giants 17

Moody's pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 13

Walder's pick: Cowboys 27, Giants 20

FPI prediction: DAL, 65.7% (by an average of 6.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Before going all-in on QB Dart, how can the Giants fix their offense -- fast? ... Why Cowboys see RB Williams as a difference maker ... No moral victories' for Cowboys in Schottenheimer's debut

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 26.9/100

ESPN BET: MIA -1.5 (42.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Patriots: The Patriots' RB snap distribution could be changing after a Week 1 loss in which Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 46 snaps, followed by rookie TreVeyon Henderson (25) and Antonio Gibson (five). The Patriots rushed for only 60 yards, their fewest in an opener since 1996, and getting the ground game going is a point of emphasis. "Some of it is just based on the flow of the game and knowing they're all going to have a role," coach Mike Vrabel said of how the team decides which RB is on the field. "We have to evaluate everything to make sure we're getting it right based on volume, who's playing, who's getting the ball, who's trying to get the ball." -- Mike Reiss

What we're hearing on the Dolphins: The constant message throughout the Dolphins' locker room this week is to keep things in perspective -- that means not getting too high or too low at any point. Watching film from Week 1 was tough, but WR Jaylen Waddle said the blowout loss taught them the importance of communicating and doing their individual jobs. Coach Mike McDaniel said too many players abandoned their assignment in pursuit of making a play, so on-field discipline was reinforced throughout the week. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 7-0 in his career against the Patriots. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Patriots DT Milton Williams will record his first sack for his new team. Williams managed an impressive 26% pass rush win rate as an interior rusher in Week 1, second best among all defensive tackles. I had some questions in the offseason about whether Williams would be as efficient a rusher playing more snaps (which he did last week). But if he plays that way, the answer will be a resounding yes. -- Walder

Injuries: Patriots | Dolphins

Fantasy nugget: Henderson didn't deliver the performance fantasy managers hoped for against the Raiders, finishing with 11 touches for 11.1 fantasy points. But he was efficient, showcasing his ability as both a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. Now he faces a Dolphins defense that gave up 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week, putting him in position for a breakout game. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Dolphins have covered nine straight meetings against the Patriots. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Dolphins 23, Patriots 17

Moody's pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20

Walder's pick: Patriots 26, Dolphins 13

FPI prediction: MIA, 52.3% (by an average of 1.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Patriots DC Williams away from team for health reasons ... NFL investigating allegations against Miami WR Hill ... Dolphins' defense, secondary faced nightmare scenario in loss to Colts

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 54.9/100

ESPN BET: DEN -1.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Broncos: A Colts offense that scored on all seven possessions in the team's Week 1 win has the attention of the Broncos' defense, with coach Sean Payton calling it "impressive." Denver leads the league in several defensive categories after its win and will look to make QB Daniel Jones less comfortable than he was in his 22-of-29, 272-yard performance against Miami. Coordinator Vance Joseph likes to blitz early and often -- typically with five-man pressures. But Jones repeatedly punished the Dolphins, who had the second-highest blitz rate (48.5%), so Denver will have to be judicious. -- Jeff Legwold

What we're hearing on the Colts: New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo put Miami in the spin cycle with a masterful game plan and savvy blitz calls. But he acknowledges the challenge against Payton will be a difficult one. "He's just always changing within the game, going to have things specific to your team that he's playing against. [He] does just a great job calling the game and trying to keep you off balance." The Colts held Miami to 211 total yards and produced three turnovers, but this will be one of the week's more interesting game-within-the-game situations as these two playcallers match wits. -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: Broncos QB Bo Nix has had five games with multiple interceptions since the start of last season, tied with Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay) for most in the NFL in that span. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Colts WR Josh Downs will bounce back after a quiet Week 1 and deliver a 70-plus-yard day. With CB Pat Surtain II presumably taking away an outside receiver, Downs should get more looks in the slot. -- Walder

play 1:10 Orlovsky praises Steichen's playcalling to protect QB Daniel Jones Dan Orlovsky tells Pat McAfee that Colts coach Shane Steichen's playcalling helped QB Daniel Jones find success vs. the Dolphins.

Injuries: Broncos | Colts

Fantasy nugget: TE Tyler Warren led the Colts in targets (nine) and receptions (seven), finishing with 14.9 fantasy points. He was Jones' first read on many pass attempts and contributed beyond the passing game, recording a carry for a first down, lining up across the formation and blocking effectively in the run game. The Broncos' defense will present a tough matchup for the Colts' receivers in Week 2, which should lead to Jones leaning heavily on Warren. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Payton is 40-29 ATS in his coaching career as a road favorite, including 3-0 ATS with the Broncos. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Broncos 21, Colts 16

Moody's pick: Broncos 26, Colts, 24

Walder's pick: Broncos 23, Colts 17

FPI prediction: IND, 50.9% (by an average of 0.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Broncos' defense ready for Colts, difficult upcoming stretch ... Colts' QB Jones cautiously optimistic after Week 1 win ... Broncos' Payton takes blame for turnovers by QB Nix

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 29.2/100

ESPN BET: ARI -6.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Panthers: QB Bryce Young had another dreadful opener, but there's optimism against an Arizona team that he had one of his best games against late last season. Young completed 65.4% of his passes for two touchdowns with no picks and rushed for 68 yards and a score in the 36-30 overtime victory. The focus has been on getting over in and out of the huddle with the plays faster after critical breakdowns in Jacksonville. "Urgency and brevity,'' coordinator Brad Idzik said. -- David Newton

What we're hearing on the Cardinals: Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon was pleased that his team earned a win over the Saints, but he said there's room for improvement in all three phases of the game. Gannon isn't one to look back, but the Cardinals lost to the Panthers late last season. Though Carolina has a few new players, it's still running the same scheme, so there are lessons Arizona can take. And, Gannon said, it's Week 2, which means "the rust is kind of off now" and it's time to "get going." -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: The Cardinals are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2021, which was the team's most recent playoff appearance. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will record a completion percentage over expectation of 4% or better, after recording a minus-4% last week. First, Murray's career average is right at 0% and second, I'm guessing he'll have some more success facing what appears to be a very lackluster Carolina pass rush. -- Walder

Injuries: Panthers | Cardinals

Fantasy nugget: Tetairoa McMillan's fantasy debut (11.5 points) wasn't as explosive as fellow rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka's (23.6), but managers should be optimistic. McMillan played significant snaps and led the Panthers in targets (nine), air yards (118) and receiving yards (68). McMillan should continue to be a target magnet and now faces a Cardinals defense that gave up 17 receptions for 126 yards to Saints wide receivers. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Young is 4-10 ATS in his career on the road (1-13 outright). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Cardinals 30, Panthers 12

Moody's pick: Cardinals 27, Panthers 17

Walder's pick: Cardinals 30, Panthers 20

FPI prediction: ARI, 65.8% (by an average of 6.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Panthers see promise in rookie WR McMillan's NFL debut ... Cardinals' Murray-Harrison connection shows promise early

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 82.9/100

ESPN BET: PHI -1.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Eagles: When asked if the plan was to have Adoree' Jackson start at outside corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell, coordinator Vic Fangio responded, "Right now? Yes." Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Jackson, who yielded over 100 receiving yards and missed two tackles in the opener, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Look for Jakorian Bennett to get some snaps if Jackson falters. There is some volatility at safety as well, with rookie Andrew Mukuba and Sydney Brown splitting reps Week 1. Fangio said Mukuba played "OK" but had a couple of costly breakdowns. The secondary will need to be better this week, even if Kansas City is short-handed at receiver. -- Tim McManus

What we're hearing on the Chiefs: The Chiefs know what it's like to be the reigning champion, the team that opponents love to hunt for an impressive victory. On Sunday, the Chiefs will be the hunters, hosting the Eagles for a game they hope will result in a revenge-inspired win. "It's a very fortunate situation to make it to the Super Bowl, but unfortunately we didn't win it," DT Chris Jones said. "It gives us a little more of an edge that we didn't win, that we get to have an opportunity to play these guys again, against a heck of a team. For us, it's an awesome challenge to play them again and also to get some payback." -- Nate Taylor

Stat to know: This is the fourth Super Bowl rematch in Week 1 or 2 of a season. Only one team has ever won the Super Bowl and the rematch, which was the Broncos against the Panthers (2015 Super Bowl, 2016 Week 1). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Eagles backup edge Joshua Uche will deliver a critical pressure against his former team, forcing a Mahomes mistake. Uche flashed in Week 1 with a pass rush win on a play that nearly resulted in a Dak Prescott interception. He also mostly aligned opposite the left side of the offensive line, which bodes well for his chances Sunday: Chiefs LT Josh Simmons and LG Kingsley Suamataia both finished in the bottom 10 at their positions in pass block win rate in Week 1. -- Walder

play 0:50 Is it too early to start doubting the Chiefs? Dan Orlovsky and Andrew Hawkins break down why it's still too early to determine how good the Chiefs are this season.

Injuries: Eagles | Chiefs

Fantasy nugget: Hollywood Brown led the league in Week 1 with 16 targets and finished the game with 19.9 fantasy points. He should get ample targets from Mahomes, since Rashee Rice is serving a suspension and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is questionable. The Eagles' secondary gave up 24 fantasy points on 17 targets to receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 1. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Chiefs have been favored in 22 straight home games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Chiefs 23, Eagles 20

Moody's pick: Eagles 27, Chiefs 26

Walder's pick: Eagles 28, Chiefs 20

FPI prediction: KC, 52.5% (by an average of 1.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: Sirianni recruited Auriemma, Saban, Staley and more to teach the Eagles how to win, again ... Chiefs' TE Kelce takes blame for WR Worthy injury: 'No excuse'

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Matchup rating: 45.8/100

ESPN BET: MIN -3.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Falcons: The Falcons were second in the league last season in rushing success rate (47.5%) behind Bijan Robinson and a stout offensive line. In Week 1, Atlanta was second to last in that category (28.6%) and 30th in the league in run block win rate (63%). Coach Raheem Morris said it wasn't because of the loss of RT Kaleb McGary (knee) for the season -- "We didn't play well as a group" -- and adjustments will be needed to unlock the bread and butter of the offense against a tricky Vikings defense. -- Marc Raimondi

What we're hearing on the Vikings: Coach Kevin O'Connell made his team aware that Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is a better runner than some gave him credit for entering the 2024 draft. It was a notable acknowledgement after Bears QB Caleb Williams rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries against Minnesota in Week 1. The Vikings will try to keep Penix in check at a time when multiple defensive starters and key players are nursing injuries. ILB Blake Cashman (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week, and the availabilities of LB Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) are also in question. -- Kevin Seifert

Stat to know: Penix had 298 passing yards in the loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The last Falcons player to record at least 250 passing yards in each of the team's first two games was Matt Ryan in 2020. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Minnesota's Myles Price will return a kick or punt for a touchdown. Price had juice in his NFL debut Monday night, particularly as a punt returner, where he recorded 22 yards over expectation -- second most in Week 1. -- Walder

Injuries: Falcons | Vikings

Fantasy nugget: The Vikings used a near-even backfield split in Week 1, alternating Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason by series. Mason logged 16 touches (15 carries) for 8.5 fantasy points, while Jones had 11 touches and 15.7 points thanks to a 27-yard TD. Expect a true 50-50 split for now, with Mason now firmly on the flex radar for managers. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Falcons are 1-5 ATS as underdogs since hiring coach Raheem Morris last season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Vikings 24, Falcons 20

Moody's pick: Vikings 23, Falcons 20

Walder's pick: Vikings 24, Falcons 17

FPI prediction: MIN, 64.3% (by an average of 5.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Falcons expect London (shoulder) to play vs. Vikings ... Vikings not surprised by McCarthy's eye-opening NFL debut ... QB Penix a bright spot in Falcons loss ... Vikings' Smith confident of return in under 3 weeks

7 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN | Matchup rating: 57.0/100

ESPN BET: HOU -2.5 (42.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Buccaneers: Texans QB C.J. Stroud shredded the Bucs' defense in Houston during his rookie season in 2023, throwing for 470 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Todd Bowles most certainly hasn't forgotten that, and if he wants to make a statement on the improvements his defense has made since, it can be on limiting explosive plays. The Texans had the eighth-highest explosive-play rate at 14.4% in 2024, and the Falcons hit the Bucs with a big play early last week. -- Jenna Laine

What we're hearing on the Texans: The message this week from Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans is for the offense to have more "urgency." Ryans said Tuesday that "the urgency piece from everybody has to pick up from the offensive side of the ball." Expect Houston to do everything in its power to put the idea that it's lacking initiative to bed. Will that result in a win? It could. But the Texans will need to plan to limit the Bucs' defensive front after Stroud took three sacks Sunday. That will have a much bigger factor in whether they win. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Stat to know: Bowles is one win shy of becoming the fifth coach in Bucs history with 30 wins, including the playoffs. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Tampa Bay will sack Stroud six or more times. The combination of Bowles' blitz-heavy defense (though it wasn't particularly blitz-heavy last week), the Texans' weak offensive line and -- this part's a guess -- a Bucs lead should put Stroud under plenty of pressure. -- Walder

play 1:41 Why Yates is downgrading Baker Mayfield in Week 2 Field Yates explains why he's dropping Baker Mayfield to QB15 in fantasy for Week 2.

Injuries: Buccaneers | Texans

Fantasy nugget: The Texans' offense faltered late last season, and the struggles have continued in 2025. Stroud managed just 8.7 fantasy points and WR Nico Collins only 5.5 in Week 1. Stroud has averaged only 13.4 points over his past 18 games. Unfortunately, Collins' success or failure is tied to Stroud. Houston's offensive line, one of the league's worst in 2024 in both run and pass block win rate, hasn't shown improvement. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Texans are 6-15 ATS as home favorites since 2019, and 10-22-1 ATS overall as favorites. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bucs 26, Texans 24

Moody's pick: Bucs 25, Texans 22

Walder's pick: Bucs 26, Texans 16

FPI prediction: TB, 50.3% (by an average of 0.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Texans believe they'll be all right after 'wake-up call'

10 p.m. ET | ESPN | Matchup rating: 56.8/100

ESPN BET: LAC -3.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Chargers: Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Raiders coach Pete Carroll have a rivalry stemming nearly two decades, beginning when they were college coaches in the Pac-10. But Harbaugh said Wednesday that if he had played or coached with Carroll, they would have been "really good friends." "When I was coaching, [we were] trying to gouge each other's eyes out," Harbaugh said. -- Kris Rhim

What we're hearing on the Raiders: The status of Las Vegas' best pass-catcher remains unclear. TE Brock Bowers did not practice Thursday after sustaining a knee injury in Week 1. During the viewing period of practice with reporters, Bowers watched the team stretch from the sideline without a helmet and with a sleeve on his left leg. Bowers told reporters: "We'll see how it's feeling throughout the week, but I'm hoping to play [against the Chargers]." Carroll said Bowers and starting ILB Elandon Roberts (elbow), who also did not practice, were participants in the team's walk-throughs earlier in the day. -- Ryan McFadden

Stat to know: The Chargers are seeking their fourth straight win against an AFC West opponent after going 3-10 in their previous 13 games against division rivals. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Raiders and Chargers will tie. It's karma from the tie-that-almost-was-and-maybe-should-have-been at the end of the 2021 season. And it will be the first game with the new regular-season overtime rule and will result in no winner at all. -- Walder

Injuries: Chargers | Raiders

Fantasy nugget: QB Justin Herbert looked superb against the Chiefs, racking up 28 fantasy points in an offense many expected to lean on the run. He was 9-of-11 for 169 yards on play-action passes, which is notable because he completed 76% of those throws last season, third best in the league. Now Herbert gets the Raiders, a team he has averaged nearly 23 fantasy points per game against in his career. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Carroll is 67-43-5 ATS in his career as an underdog. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Chargers 30, Raiders 24

Moody's pick: Chargers 24, Raiders 21

Walder's pick: Chargers 30, Raiders 30

FPI prediction: LAC, 60.4% (by an average of 3.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Chargers' Johnston looks to use past struggles as fuel in 2025 ... Can Raiders keep up defensive dominance after win at Pats? ... Chargers' LB Perryman out indefinitely with ankle injury