FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team this week to "unforeseen" circumstances, coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

Williams had a "health scare" in March that kept him away from the Patriots all spring, but Vrabel said his absence this week is unrelated to that.

"It was something that just came up and we'll have to run more tests. We think it's best, and I think it's best, that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing," Vrabel said, specifying that the issue came up earlier in the week.

"We want the best for him, our players and our players' families. Can't speculate right now. I just want to make sure he is focused on getting results and figuring out what the next step is here or medically."

The Patriots (0-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (0-1). Vrabel said he will detail how the coaching staff will handle calling the defense in the game later in the week.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled Williams' responsibilities in the spring, and Vrabel said he and Kuhr have been working with the defensive staff on how to move forward. Vrabel called Kuhr a "fantastic" coach.

The Patriots lost to the Raiders 20-13 in their season opener Sunday.