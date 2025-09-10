A fan hits DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson on the helmet, and Jackson pushes the fan back. (0:24)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized to the Buffalo Bills fan that he shoved in retaliation Sunday night, but the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player offered some advice.

"Just chill next time," Jackson said after Wednesday's practice. "You can talk trash and stuff but keep your hands to yourself."

During Sunday's 41-40 loss in Buffalo, Jackson was celebrating with some teammates near the front row of Highmark Stadium after he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins late in the third quarter. The fan wearing a red Bills jersey initially hit Hopkins on the helmet before doing the same to Jackson, who immediately delivered a two-handed push that sent the fan falling backward.

"It just happened," Jackson said. "I got pushed. I'm like, what? I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field. My apologies to him."

Jackson said he has not heard from the league about any potential discipline. The NFL did not return an email about the altercation between Jackson and the fan.

The fan was ejected from the stadium Sunday night. The fan also has been "indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums," a team official told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

About 10 minutes after Jackson's incident with the fan, Ravens running back Derrick Henry was nearly hit with a frozen water bottle in the end zone on the other side of the stadium after his 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"Stuff like that shouldn't be happening. It's not WWE," Jackson said. "We're playing football out here. So just keep it to football. I know guys are going to talk trash. I know the opposing team is going to talk trash. Keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself."

Jackson had a lengthy conversation with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about the incident. He also spoke to coach John Harbaugh about what happened.

"As far as I can tell, we're at a real good spot with that," Harbaugh said.