FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys could be without cornerback DaRon Bland for a couple of weeks because of a right foot injury suffered in Monday's practice, sources told ESPN.

Bland did not practice Wednesday, but the injury is unrelated to the foot issue that limited him to seven games last season. Last year, Bland dealt with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

This injury is not considered as serious, but his absence comes while Trevon Diggs is still ramping up his work after undergoing left knee surgery in January and the Cowboys lack proven depth at the position.

Bland signed a four-year, $92 million extension on Aug. 31 that included $50 million guaranteed. He was credited with four tackles and a quarterback hurry in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Diggs played in 27 snaps against the Eagles, working in the sub-packages, which moved Bland into the slot. Diggs said after Wednesday's practice that he could see more action in Week 2 against the New York Giants, if not a full workload.

"Just a little bit more than last week, I feel like, is the best and smartest and safest thing to do," Diggs said. "I feel like just increasing it a couple more plays and just working my way slowly."

Kaiir Elam, acquired in the offseason in a trade from the Buffalo Bills, is the other starter. The Cowboys had newcomers Reddy Steward and Trikweze Bridges active against the Eagles, but neither played a defensive snap in the game. Steward has experience in the system of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and can play the slot.

It is possible the Cowboys could call up Zion Childress, who made the initial 53-man roster, from the practice squad this week against the Giants.

The Cowboys have 52 players on the active roster at the moment, having placed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve at the start of the week. The Cowboys visited with veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday, but a deal is not considered imminent.