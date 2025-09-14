Stephen A. Smith details why Josh Allen has not surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the NFL's best quarterback. (1:28)

Just nine months after facing off in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will clash again.

Kansas City hosts Philadelphia on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox), marking the 11th Super Bowl rematch to take place in the following season, according to ESPN Research. It's also the third consecutive season that has featured a rematch involving the Chiefs.

These two sides are extremely familiar with one another. Sunday will be the fifth time in the past five seasons that the Chiefs and Eagles will meet. According to Elias, this is the first time since the 1970 merger that teams from different conferences will play five times in a five-season span, including Super Bowls.

Kansas City is looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2014, with history on Philadelphia's side. Defending champions are 7-3 in Super Bowl rematches that took place in the following regular season.

Here's a look back at notable Super Bowl rematches that occurred in the season following the title game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2023

Super Bowl result: Chiefs 38-35

Regular season result: Eagles 21-17

Following a memorable Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia traveled to Kansas City for a rainy "Monday Night Football" rematch in Week 11. It seemed like the Chiefs would take care of business that night, too, but the Eagles flipped the script in the second half.

Philadelphia outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the second half for a come-from-behind victory. The outcome wasn't the only factor reversed in the rematch. While Philadelphia held a 10-point halftime lead in the Super Bowl, Kansas City did in the rematch.

The Eagles had nearly 100 fewer total yards than the Chiefs, but their defense made the plays in the second half -- they forced four punts, a turnover on downs and a fumble to aid the win.

Super Bowl result: Broncos 24-10

Regular season result: Broncos 21-20

The smell of champagne might have still been fresh for the Broncos before they faced their Super Bowl 50 opponents again. Carolina visited Denver in Week 1, almost seven months to the day of the Super Bowl, with a similar outcome.

Unlike the big game, the Broncos had a new quarterback in Trevor Siemian, who replaced the newly retired Peyton Manning. Siemian struggled, throwing for 178 yards and one touchdown with two picks. Denver turned the ball over on its first two possessions, and Carolina jumped to a 17-7 lead.

But the Broncos rallied in the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 21-17 advantage with 9:26 remaining. Carolina had a shot at victory with nine seconds left but Graham Gano's 50-yard field goal sailed left.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos, 2014

Super Bowl result: Seahawks 43-8

Regular season result: Seahawks 26-20

One of the more lopsided Super Bowl games of all time was followed by an overtime classic between the Seahawks and Broncos in 2014.

Seattle took a 17-3 edge at halftime before Denver put together a frantic rally in the second half. The Broncos scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, capped by a successful 2-point conversion with 18 seconds remaining to force overtime. However, the Seahawks got the ball first in overtime and never gave it back, going 80 yards in 13 plays to win the Week 3 meeting.

Denver's Peyton Manning threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while then-Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson had 258 passing yards and a score.

Super Bowl result: Cowboys 52-17

Regular season result: Bills 13-10

Dallas dominated Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVII months earlier, but it was a different story the following regular season. Due to a contract dispute, the Cowboys' top rusher in the Super Bowl -- Emmitt Smith -- was inactive for the rematch in Week 2.

The Bills defense stepped up to force four turnovers, including a game-clinching interception at the end. Dallas marched down the field and set up inside Buffalo's 10-yard line with less than 20 seconds to go. But Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's pass toward the end zone was tipped and intercepted by Bills defensive back Matt Darby.

The loss put Dallas at 0-2 -- and it might have been for the good as the franchise agreed on a deal with Smith going into its Week 3 matchup. Buffalo and Dallas played again in Super Bowl XXVIII four months later, with the Cowboys winning again 30-13.