Prater's 32-yard field goal completed a 15-point comeback from the Bills to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40, and start the season 1-0. The team became the first in NFL history to be down 15-plus points with under four minutes left and win in regulation.

Prater was launched on top of his teammates' shoulders as they circled around him and celebrated the improbable.

At 41, the 19-year veteran kicker secured a place in Bills' lore just four days into his tenure with the team.

"[The response] has been amazing," Prater told ESPN. "Obviously, it was a shorter kick, but I guess they're excited. I'm excited and I'm just happy I could come through. The offense did a good job. They set it up and shorter kicks, [I] should make those."

Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal sealed the Bills 15-point fourth quarter comeback. Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Bills needed a new kicker after Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve with a left hip/groin injury, an extension of general pelvic soreness that he was dealing with during training camp. Bass had returned from the injury to kick in the team's third preseason game but continued to deal with injury.

As the team prepares for a Week 2 AFC East clash at the New York Jets on Sunday (1 p.m. EST, CBS), two of the three specialist positions have changed from the start of preparation for Week 1. Prater will continue to serve in an important role until Bass' return.

"The update on Tyler is he's on IR, and that's where he's at," McDermott said. "So, for the foreseeable future, Prater is the guy. And I thought he thought he did some good things. ... Tyler's our guy. Tyler is one of one of our guys that we've had around here for a number of years, and he's done well. And we're going to help him get through this injury piece. And that's the medical staff's job as well as his job. And we don't forget him, and it's important that we keep him going here and heading in the right direction."

Several Bills players thought that Prater was a coach when he arrived at the special teams meeting, but then the veteran's name put it all into place.

Linebacker Joe Andreessen had the same thought, but as soon as Prater's name was said, he realized who the veteran kicker was. "I guess I'd never seen him with his helmet off though before," Andreessen said. He noted that he was very familiar with the kicker, who set the record for longest field goal made at the time at 64 yards in 2013 (now third-longest).

"The oldest guy in the world, ain't he? Shoot, I'm thankful for him. Keep your old ass with the Bills," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "... I'm glad that somebody could come in on Thursday and help us big, because every piece matters and he came in, he understood the assignment, he got the job done."

Prater said that he knew he didn't want to end his career with a left knee injury that finished his time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024, but expected that an opportunity may come later in the season, not as early as it did.

Before arriving, the kicker was spending his time working out, including with former Bills punter Matt Haack, in Arizona.

There were several reminders around the league in Week 1 of the importance of kickers. The Atlanta Falcons missed an opportunity to tie a game with six seconds left on a kick. The Cleveland Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by one point after missing a field goal with 2:25 left in the game.

And the Bills, of course, showed the importance of having a reliable kicker late. Prater made all three of his field goal attempts and two point-after attempts. He has a career field goal made percentage of 83.7% and holds the record for the most kicks made of 50-plus yards (81).

But kicker wasn't the only change at specialist this week for Buffalo.

The Bills released punter Brad Robbins and signed Cameron Johnston, 33, after a tryout on Tuesday despite not having any competition for Robbins since the start of camp. Prater was also signed to an open spot on the 53-man roster, originally joining the team on the practice squad. McDermott said they "didn't feel like we were where we needed to be," on the change. Robbins had four punts vs. the Ravens with a net of 38 yards.

The only constant is long snapper Reid Ferguson, 31, who is the longest tenured member of the Bills. Ferguson is still feeling the impact of the game-winning kick losing his voice from the celebration before he even made it to the locker room and still not fully getting it back by midweek. The specialists now make up three of the four oldest players on the team.

"So, I went from the oldest in the room to the youngest, which I think has been a funny admission," Ferguson said.

Meanwhile, Bass continues to be present with the team amidst the injury, even learning from Prater.

"Tyler's awesome," Prater said. "I think he's one of the most talented young kickers in the league, and Buffalo is not the easiest place to kick and for him to come in and have the success that he had right away and he's super talented and I'm here just to help this team the best I can and help him get healthy and do whatever I can to help him be his best ."

McDermott said the first steps of building confidence in the group is making sure expectations are clear, while trying to simplify and build order into what they are doing, similar to other parts of the team.

"That's the first step in mastery, really, is simplification and order," McDermott said. "So I think that's important for anyone at any position, and especially when you're in a situation where we are with some of the lack of continuity, I would say, with the special teams pieces there."

Prater only arrived last Thursday morning on a redeye flight which led the specialists to kick with him for an extended period on Friday before the game against the Ravens. In the locker room after practice on Friday, Robbins noticed a lost Prater trying to find his locker and helped direct him. Johnston will have more time to adjust and kick as specialists usually would on a game week (Wednesday and Friday) to get into the Bills' groove, but has worked with Prater before in San Diego over the years.

Robbins liked to catch balls closer to his waist, while Johnston likes it a bit higher, which Ferguson will adapt to, something he says helps him focus more on his job. Adjusting the field goal operation is involved as well.

"I messaged [Prater] when I signed and I was asking stuff about the building," Johnston said. "I think he was like, 'Hey, I've only been here four or five days as well.'"

No matter how long, the Bills will be relying on this group to continue to contribute, but perhaps not in as dramatic of fashion.