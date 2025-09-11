Lamar on fan altercation: I let my emotions get the best of me (0:40)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not face discipline from the NFL for his altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan during a season-opening 41-40 loss, a league spokesman said Thursday.

"The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in a statement.

On Sunday night, Jackson was celebrating with some teammates near the front row of Highmark Stadium after he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins late in the third quarter. The fan wearing a red Bills jersey initially hit Hopkins on the helmet before doing the same to Jackson, who immediately delivered a two-handed push that sent the fan falling backward.

The fan was ejected from the stadium Sunday night. The fan also has been "indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums," a team official told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

On Wednesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had a lengthy conversation with Jackson. The team is looking to avoid any future altercations like this one.

"Our player's safety is of the utmost importance," a Ravens official told Schefter. "We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident.

"While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols -- both at home and on the road -- to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward."

On Wednesday, Jackson apologized to the fan during his weekly media session and suggested, "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff but keep your hands to yourself."

About 10 minutes after Jackson's incident with the fan, Ravens running back Derrick Henry was nearly hit with a frozen water bottle in the end zone on the other side of the stadium after his 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"Stuff like that shouldn't be happening. It's not WWE," Jackson said. "We're playing football out here. So just keep it to football. I know guys are going to talk trash. I know the opposing team is going to talk trash. Keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself."