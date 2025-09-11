        <
        >

          NFL Week 2: Micah Parsons among most best player arrivals

          Micah Parsons came suited and booted in the Green Bay Packers' "Thursday Night Football" matchup. NFL/X
          • ESPN staffSep 11, 2025, 10:59 PM

          Week 2 of the NFL regular season is here and the stars are bringing it in with style.

          NFL players take the pregame tunnels each week ahead of their respective matchups, showcasing their own unique styles in tailored suits, streetwear and designer clothing.

          Ahead of "Thursday Night Football," Green Bay Packers cornerback Micah Parsons came ready for business in a velvet double-breasted suit.

          Here are the best pregame arrivals from Week 2.

          Thursday night arrivals