INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyler Warren's first play of his first NFL season told you everything you needed to know about his place in the Indianapolis Colts offense.

The rookie tight end, drafted 14th by the Colts, was the first read for quarterback Daniel Jones on the team's first play from scrimmage in Sunday's season opener.

Jones used play-action to Jonathan Taylor to the right side to freeze the defense, then bootlegged to his left, where Warren had escaped Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips and was wide open.

Warren reeled in the short pass, then went to work in earnest. After making the reception two yards beyond the line of scrimmage, Warren rumbled another 12 yards before cornerback Jack Jones brought him down. Per usual, Warren was no easy tackle; he delivered a blow to Jones on the way to the turf.

Just like that, the Tyler Warren era was underway in Indianapolis. And the Colts couldn't be happier.

"He's just a good football player," Jones said.

Warren is proving that statement true in myriad ways. His regular-season debut demonstrated the full spectrum of his talents, from his receiving prowess to his blocking and even his ability to pick up rushing yards in short-yardage situations.

Once Tyler Warren makes the catch, he goes to work and has proven very difficult to bring down. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

But, right out of the gate, the Colts showed they intend to lean on Warren in the passing game. He was targeted three times on the opening drive against Miami, catching all three passes for 43 yards. The game's first drive typically includes scripted plays from the offensive staff, effectively the calls the team believes have the greatest chance of success.

That Warren was used so heavily, so early, says something about where he ranks in the Colts' offensive pecking order. Later in the same drive, Warren made a 21-yard reception on an out-and-up route that required him to turn and catch the ball in midair, which he did effortlessly.

"Some of those things were designed" for Warren, coach Shane Steichen said.

Warren finished with a team-high seven receptions for 76 yards. Only one tight end, the New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson (eight receptions), caught more passes in Week 1.

But the full story of Warren's contributions cannot be told with mere numbers. Take, for example, what unfolded on Michael Pittman Jr.'s 27-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The Colts took advantage of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was one-half of a split-safety alignment. Even while Pittman got past an underneath defender and began running down the sideline uncovered, Melifonwu never took his eyes off Warren, who was dashing down the seam on his own vertical route.

"The safety stayed inside the numbers," Steichen recalled.

That allowed Pittman to haul in an easy catch for the touchdown as the Colts took a 10-0 lead on the way to a 33-8 blowout. It's the kind of play Warren takes great pride in.

"You can't double everybody, right?" Warren said. "There's a bunch of guys that I think deserve a double-team and deserve some attention, but you can't give it to everybody. So, it helps out everybody on the offense."

Warren also showed he's willing to mix it up as a blocker. His effort to get downfield and block safety Dante Trader Jr. on a fourth-quarter end around allowed receiver Ashton Dulin to reach the 1-yard line after a 16-yard gain. It was Warren's block that sprung Dulin from the second level of the defense to make the explosive play.

"You're going to have to do dirty jobs as well as catch passes," Warren said.

And, sometimes, you're going to have to tighten your chinstrap as Warren did on a third-and-1 play in the first quarter. He initially lined up as a traditional tight end, then motioned into the backfield, positioned as a fullback.

Jones took the snap then immediately handed off to Warren, who skillfully found a crease in the A gap and squeezed three yards out of the play.

It was as good a debut as the Colts could have reasonably expected from their top pick. But things could get much tougher this week when the Colts host the Denver Broncos (4 p.m. ET, CBS), who may have the best defense in the league.

"Good start for Tyler," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said.

But given the breadth of Warren's talents, and his ability to impact games in so many ways, there likely is much more to come.