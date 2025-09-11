Dan Orlovsky and Andrew Hawkins break down why it's still too early to determine how good the Chiefs are this season. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a surprising twist, Kansas City Chiefs speedy receiver Xavier Worthy participated in practice Thursday, less than a week after he sustained a dislocated right shoulder.

Worthy had extra padding on his right arm and made several catches on short throws from pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and another team staffer. Even more impressive, Worthy joined his fellow receivers for a drill early in the individual portion of practice.

The drill requires the receivers to execute skills other than speed -- quickness, soft hands and concentration. Each receiver runs a 5-yard hitch route that forces him to come back to the ball between two pop-up dummies. Next to both dummies are an assistant with a pad similar to a pugil stick in their hands. When Bleymaier threw the ball to the receiver, those helping with the drill attempted to dislodge the ball away with their padded stick. On Thursday, Worthy executed the drill well.

Worthy, a second-year player, is expected to be listed as a limited participant on the injury report. He suffered the injury colliding with Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction, on the third play of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's unfortunate how it happened," offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday. "Kelce feels terrible, but Xavier, of all people, understands that things happen. What we've got to do is be able to move on from that and adapt to that, adjusting to that whole situation."

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Worthy didn't need surgery and that the team didn't plan to place him on injured reserve.

The Chiefs are already short-handed at receiver. Rookie Jalen Royals isn't expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a knee injury, and Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' top receiver, is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs hope Worthy can return soon -- if not Sunday, then perhaps as early as Week 3 against the New York Giants.

"Xavier has been a big part of this with training camp and practice," Nagy said. "When you practice, you have so many reps and you're getting reps with those guys, and now you've got to adjust. No one is feeling sorry for us."