LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he anticipates making his 2025 season debut Sunday when Chicago travels to NFC North rival Detroit.

"I'll be good," Johnson said.

Johnson missed the Bears' season opener, a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while recovering from a groin injury he sustained while training during the offseason. The cornerback was placed on the non-football injury list in July and missed all of training camp.

Upon returning to practice last week, Johnson popped up on the injury report with an additional calf injury, which he said was a byproduct of his rehabilitation work.

"That was just a little overcompensation from just trying to get my groin back right, just get my body collectively together, and I just had some calf tightness," Johnson said.

Johnson went through an extensive workout at Soldier Field on Monday ahead of the Bears-Vikings game. Though he was listed as questionable on the injury report, Johnson said the plan was never for him to return against Minnesota.

"I felt good," Johnson said. "It was just a workout. For me, just going through the position drills, I felt good doing it."

Johnson was a full participant during practices Wednesday and Thursday, a designation also given to receiver DJ Moore, who sustained an injury to his abdomen and groin late against Minnesota.

Moore collided with two Vikings defenders while running an in-breaking route with 2:16 to play in the fourth quarter. The ball immediately popped out from Moore's grasp after he was hit, and he lay on the ground for several minutes while receiving attention from trainers.

"I felt like I got hit by a car," Moore said. "In the moment, I couldn't really breathe. I kind of got up, but I couldn't really get up. I went back down and couldn't breathe. I got hit in my side. I'm cool now, though."