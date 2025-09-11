Dan Orlovsky says J.J. McCarthy is the right choice to lead the Vikings after Minnesota traded Sam Howell to the Eagles. (1:22)

EAGAN, Minn. -- What a week for J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback left the team facility Thursday morning to be with his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, as the two prepared to welcome a baby boy, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

There was no immediate announcement of the birth from the couple, who shared in May that they were expecting their first child in September. Kuropas' labor conveniently waited until after McCarthy's NFL debut Monday night in Chicago, when he accounted for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Minnesota to a 27-24 comeback victory over the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy traveled home with the team Monday night, participated in game planning work on Tuesday and practiced normally on Wednesday. He took part in meetings on Thursday morning, O'Connell said, but then left to join Kuropas. He is expected to start Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.

McCarthy, 22, was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2024 draft. He missed his entire rookie season, however, due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.