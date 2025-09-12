During a passing play, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler appears to suffer a non-contact injury and would exit the game. (0:28)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler sustained a noncontact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With 5 minutes, 50 seconds to play, Ekeler was running a route on third-and-10 and went to cut, only to fall to the ground. He was then helped to the sidelines as athletic trainers looked at his right foot.

Ekeler was taken to the locker room and ruled out shortly afterward.

The 30-year-old finished the game with eight rushes for 17 yards. He caught two passes for 7 yards.

Ekeler was Washington's top running back, serving as its primary third-down back as well. In 12 games last season, Ekeler rushed for 367 yards and had another 366 receiving.