Chargers vs. Raiders, Bucs vs. Texans: How to watch MNF on ESPN

Week 2 of the NFL slate culminates with a doubleheader of "Monday Night Football" action. In the first game, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. In the second matchup, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head to Las Vegas for an AFC West divisional clash against 2025 sixth overall draft pick Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders. The first game begins at 7 p.m. ET and the second one kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are key facts about the Week 2 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Monday, Sept. 15

3 p.m.: "NFL Live"

5 p.m.: "Monday Night Countdown"

6:45 p.m.: "Monday Night Kickoff"

7 p.m.: Buccaneers at Texans

10 p.m.: Chargers at Raiders

How can fans watch?

New music for 'Monday Night Football'

Multiplatinum recording artist Saweetie will serve as the first-ever female music curator for "Monday Night Football" during the 2025 NFL season. The Santa Clara, California, native will hand-pick tracks that will be featured in live "Monday Night Football" broadcasts and promotional spots.

Saweetie joins J Balvin (2024), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020) and Diplo (2019) as ESPN "Monday Night Football" music curators.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

