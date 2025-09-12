Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (calf) and guard Trevor Penning (toe) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the second missed game for both players. Young was injured in practice last week and is week-to-week according to Saints coach Kellen Moore. Penning was injured during the first preseason game.

Moore also said safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) is currently having surgery and will be placed on injured reserve soon.

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga is questionable due to a knee issue that caused him to sit out part of last week's game. He returned to practice on Thursday.