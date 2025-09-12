Stephen A. Smith details why Patrick Mahomes needs to hold teammates accountable for the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers. (1:47)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following their final practice this week, the Kansas City Chiefs listed receiver Xavier Worthy, who is recovering from a dislocated right shoulder, as doubtful for Sunday's Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Worthy took positive steps in his recovery from the injury this week but was a limited participant in Friday's practice, the second consecutive day he was seen at practice catching passes.

Following Friday's practice, coach Andy Reid said there was a slim chance that Worthy would be in uniform for Sunday's game, before adding that the second-year receiver could do more drills prior to the game as part of his recovery process.

"He did a little bit of team work, but that was it," Reid said. "He's doing very well."

Worthy sported extra padding on his right shoulder for the injury he sustained during a collision with teammate Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction, on the third play of the Kansas City's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are already short-handed at receiver with rookie Jalen Royals listed as out for Sunday's game because of a right knee injury. Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' top receiver, serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

If not Sunday, the Chiefs are optimistic that Worthy will return soon, perhaps as early as Week 3 against the New York Giants.