          Seahawks-Steelers NFL Week 2 highlights

          • Brooke Pryor
            Brooke Pryor
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Brooke Pryor is a reporter for NFL Nation at ESPN who has covered the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. She previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and the University of Oklahoma for The Oklahoman.
          • Brady Henderson
            Brady Henderson
            ESPN
              Brady Henderson is a reporter for NFL Nation and covers the Seattle Seahawks for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2017 after covering the team for Seattle Sports 710-AM.
          Sep 14, 2025, 05:41 PM

          PITTSBURGH -- The Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

          Shoring up the run defense was an emphasis this offseason, yet the Steelers struggled against the Jets. The defense will be tested in a different way against Seattle's zone scheme without first-round rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee). Watch out for No. 3 corner Josh Jobe, whose combination of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and speed might make him Seattle's best option to match up with former Seahawk DK Metcalf.

          Our two team reporters -- Brady Henderson for the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor for the Steelers -- are at Acrisure Stadium, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Seahawks-Steelers highlights