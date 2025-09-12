Dan Orlovsky joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he thinks the Falcons' roster is "really good" and they'll be a team to look out for this season. (1:16)

Why Orlovsky thinks the Falcons are the team to look out for (1:16)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' starting wide receiver corps has a clean bill of health for the first time in a month and a half.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney will not have any injury designation going into this weekend, which means both are expected to play in the Falcons' "Sunday Night Football" matchup at the Minnesota Vikings.

Both London and Mooney had been limited this week with shoulder injuries. London came out of last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury in the final minutes. Mooney, meanwhile, got hurt the first day of training camp on July 24 and just started practicing again two weeks ago.

London had 55 yards on eight receptions in Week 1. Last year, in his third season, London was fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,271), ninth in receptions (100) and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns (9), all career highs for him.

Mooney had 992 yards on 64 catches and a career-high five touchdowns in 2024.

Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) and rookie cornerback Billy Bowman (shoulder) are both considered questionable, though coach Raheem Morris said he felt good about both playing.

Reserve wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and return man Jamal Agnew have been ruled out. Cornerback Dee Alford will be the primary returner in Agnew's absence, Morris said.