EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings have ruled out three prominent players, including left tackle Christian Darrisaw, for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota will also be without linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Jeff Okudah, who are working their way through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Darrisaw's situation is unusual. A week ago, the Vikings listed him as questionable for their regular-season opener at the Chicago Bears, meaning his chances to play were 50%. Darrisaw went through a pregame workout at Soldier Field before the team declared him inactive.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Darrisaw had not suffered a setback in his return from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, an injury he suffered 323 days ago on Oct. 24, 2024. Instead, O'Connell attributed the change in injury status to NFL policies regarding players that are eligible for pregame workouts on game fields.

"There was a thought of wanting to just make sure that we completed the weekly process," O'Connell said, "specifically knowing that we had the extra day and then allowing Christian to go feel the atmosphere and start getting his mind in that place where he could go, and it was a total positive from that standpoint. He continues to progress, and with the injury he had, he's still so far ahead of schedule and it's such a great place on the daily that we just want to continue that. And as I've told Christian and our medical staff many, many times, first and foremost, the number one priority will always be what's in the best interest, not only in the present for sure, but more importantly in the long term for the player."

The NFL policy, obtained by ESPN, is in place to minimize pregame wear and tear on fields. It prohibits "practice squad players and those who will not be on the game day active list" from working out on the field "unless such workout is conducted for the purpose of determining a player's availability for the game." The policy continues: "For the avoidance of doubt, the use of the playing field surface will be limited to active players, and activities performed by players who have the potential to be activated on game day."

The wording of the policy suggests the Vikings thought Darrisaw had a chance to play against the Bears, but not against the Falcons, when they filed their final injury report of the respective weeks. O'Connell had a one-word answer when asked if Darrisaw's recovery and potential return had been set back.

"Nope," O'Connell said.