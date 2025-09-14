Bart Scott and Harry Douglas weigh in on the importance of George Pickens' effort level for the Cowboys heading into Week 2. (1:06)

FRISCO, Texas -- Solomon Thomas was a freshman at Coppell High School when he played his first game at AT&T Stadium in 2010.

On Sunday, the defensive tackle makes his Dallas Cowboys' home debut at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

"It was super cool," Thomas said. "You play there with the dream of being able to play there as a pro one day. I'm blessed and fortunate to be able to do so and can't wait to go take advantage of it and play my heart out for my team."

After eight NFL seasons, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas signed a deal with the Cowboys so he could return home. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Now in his ninth year in the NFL, Thomas will be playing his third game as a pro at AT&T Stadium. His first came in 2021 when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. Two years ago, he visited as a member of the New York Jets.

When he was the visitor, he would invite family and friends to the game, knowing it was his one chance to see everybody. Now that he's a Cowboy, he doesn't want the ticket requests to get too crazy. Only his parents and fiancée are on the list for this one.

"I'm trying to keep the stress low," he joked.

One of the allures of signing a two-year contract in March was the chance to be home.

"I love being from Dallas, love being in Dallas," Thomas said. "Just coming back and playing in my hometown, it's just another game, but it still means a lot to me playing in front of my hometown people."

Quite a journey

When Hunter Luepke signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023 from North Dakota State, he had one goal: Make the team. Now that he recently signed a three-year extension worth $7.5 million, Luepke has a new goal.

"Keep on working," he said. "I want to be the best fullback in the league. I feel like I can do that, so I've just got to be intentional every day at practice. And, you know, ball out."

Like the Cowboys did with tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland, they signed Luepke to an extension before he could hit the market. His value goes beyond just his statistics. He can play fullback, carry the ball in a one-back offense, line up at tight end and be a core special teamer.

"How many times I sing his praise, I think he's probably getting a complex because I'm always glowing about him," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "But he deserves it, man."

With a second child on the way, Luepke said he's glad to know he will not have to move, but he has not reflected on the journey he had in his first three seasons.

"I try to just stay in the moment," he said. "I'm worried about each week at a time. During training camp, I was worried about making the team. So I'm just trying to stay in the moment, just trying to have fun."

Does he still worry about making the team?

"Every day, yeah," he said.

Blood brothers

A good portion of the offseason, Trevon Diggs found himself rehabbing with his brother, Stefon, a New England Patriots receiver. Trevon was coming back from a chondral tissue graft surgery in his left knee, while Stefon suffered a torn ACL last year with the Houston Texans.

Last year, Trevon was coming back from a torn ACL, as well.

"I told him different things that I was doing that helped me get back from my ACL and stuff," Trevon said. "And the things he was doing, just comparing to help each other try to get to that next step."

Trevon played 27 of 63 snaps in Week 1 and had one tackle. Stefon had six catches for 57 yards in 40 of 71 snaps.

"I think he's going to be cooking soon, as soon as they get the offense rolling," Trevon said of his brother.