There is "no sense of urgency" in the New York Giants organization to bench Russell Wilson and start rookie Jaxson Dart, sources told ESPN.

It doesn't mean a change can't come soon at the quarterback position, but the Giants would prefer that it not happen anytime soon, according to sources. New York would prefer to continue be patient, let Wilson play well and give Dart the time he needs to develop, sources said.

The continued absence of left tackle Andrew Thomas also does not make it easier for the Giants to speed up their timeline to play Dart.

Thomas is officially listed as doubtful and is expected to miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and James Hudson III is expected to start again in his place.

The Giants would like to get Thomas, who is rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season, back as soon as possible to help protect the blind side of whoever is playing quarterback.

The conversation surrounding the Giants this week has centered on whether Dart should start over Wilson, who struggled in New York's season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.

After initially being noncommittal on the topic, Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday that Wilson would remain the starter for Week 2.

Dart, who was listed as the No. 2 quarterback against Washington, worked primarily as New York's scout team quarterback at practice this week, pretending to be Dallas' Dak Prescott.

"I'm just preparing for whatever chance I get," Dart said Friday. "So there is not a specific game plan or something like that. It's me just trying to be prepared and be ready whenever my number is called."

Wilson, 36, completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards in his debut for the Giants, who managed just 231 total yards and didn't score a touchdown in their 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Dart said his "job is just to be the best teammate" to Wilson, adding that he is trying to ignore calls from fans and media for him to start.

"Any time that you don't win, people talk and things like that happen," Dart said Friday. "It's completely different if you win. You have to take all that with a grain of salt, and my job is to control what I can control and be the best teammate I can be."

