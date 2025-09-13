Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable to play in Monday Night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll expects the team's top pass catcher to be available.

Bowers practiced Saturday after being sidelined on Thursday and Friday. He has worn a brace over a sleeve on his left knee for the last two days.

"He practiced great," Carroll said. "He did really well today."

Bowers said he felt good during practice. When asked if he felt more optimistic about his availability, Bowers said, "I don't know, it's hard to say. I'm just going to keep working out and see how I feel the rest of the day, tomorrow and the next day. So we'll see."

Bowers injured his knee during the second half of last week's win over the New England Patriots. Carroll said Bowers wanted to return to the game, but the training staff decided to hold him back.

Bowers' availability is significant for the Raiders' offense. As a rookie, he led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,194). In his first game playing alongside starting quarterback Geno Smith, Bowers totaled five catches for 103. He had two receptions for at least 30 yards.

In a scenario in which Bowers is unable to play, the Raiders are pleased with the overall depth at tight end. Michael Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, had four catches for 38 yards last week. The former Notre Dame standout had a strong training camp, and he said this is the best he's felt from a mental and emotional standpoint. Mayer missed seven games last year due to personal reasons.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was impressed with Mayer's performance in Week 1. He said Mayer did a good job of catching the ball underneath, running after the catch and blocking at the point of attack.

"I think [there aren't] many people [who] have that luxury to have two talented players like that. And I'll throw Ian [Thomas] in there too," Kelly said. "...To have three tight ends that can play and have proven that they can play in the NFL is a real big deal."

In other injury news, starting linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow) will play after being a full participant on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jackson Powers-Johnson has been ruled out after sustaining a concussion in Thursday's practice.

Alex Cappa is expected to start at right guard.