HENDERSON, Nev. -- Geno Smith feels at home in Las Vegas. Hailing from Broward County in Florida, the heat and fast-paced lifestyle fit the Raiders' starting quarterback.

Smith says Seattle, where he spent the previous six seasons as a backup turned starter and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, reminded him of his college football days at West Virginia: slow-paced, with limited sun. Even though he cherished his time with the Seahawks, the 34-year-old acknowledged that his personality never quite meshed with the Pacific Northwest.

"Vegas is perfect for me," Smith told ESPN. "... Me being a Miami kid, and how I was raised and act, I really didn't fit the culture [in Seattle]."

Las Vegas -- Smith's fourth team in 11 seasons -- has offered more than preferable weather to satisfy his hunger.

For the first time in his career, Smith walked into a new organization as Plan A at quarterback.

When Las Vegas traded for Smith from Seattle in exchange for a third-round pick on March 7, it did so with the intention of Smith leading the franchise and providing stability at the most important position on the field. Smith didn't have to worry about a training camp battle.

"I finally got my team," said Smith, whose Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). "I always felt like I was trying to replace Russell [Wilson in Seattle], and you can never replace all the great things that he did. So I never felt like Seattle was my team.

"Also, I didn't feel like I fit the aesthetic of the Seattle organization. The Raiders just fit me."

Smith is a part of the Raiders' plan to turn around a franchise that has become accustomed to losing, setbacks that have included inconsistent play at quarterback. With Smith under center, there's optimism within the organization that the team can be competitive this season.

More importantly, Smith's strong relationship with Pete Carroll and his fiery competitive spirit can help set the tone for the type of culture the veteran NFL coach wants to establish.

"He's a facilitator in that regard," Carroll said. "He's such an all-in guy that there's no questioning his commitment and conviction, and so that just helps the message embedded even more. [That's] why he's so valuable to us."

Geno Smith leads the Raiders into a "Monday Night Football" battle against with the Chargers after both teams won their openers. Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

SMITH MIGHT HAVE never been in Las Vegas -- or Seattle -- if not for Carroll.

After making 29 starts in his first two seasons after his selection by the New York Jets in 2013, Smith spent the subsequent five years as a backup for the Jets, Giants and Chargers, making only two starts in seven games played from 2015 to 2018.

Smith was 28 when he went in search of a job in 2019, and says he harbored doubts about his career. He wanted to be a starter again, but his previous history in that role also warranted doubt from others. Smith had gone 11-19 as the Jets starter in 2013-14, throwing for 5,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions -- the third-most picks in the league despite being ranked 19th in pass attempts (810) in that span.

Smith said he believed no one viewed him as a QB1 and wondered what else life might have to offer.

"I'm making money, but I'm not achieving my goals," Smith recalls of that time. "There was this glass ceiling that was put above me. No matter what [I did], I could only get this far. And so I wanted to do other things outside of football.

"It wasn't my confidence breaking. I think it was the confidence I had in the evaluators, if anything. I didn't think they saw my talent or what I could bring to the table."

While training with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and Thad Lewis, the current quarterback coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith surprised the group by talking about various business ideas he wanted to explore.

"I was like, 'Man, I'm gonna retire from the game and work on something else,'" he recalled.

It was Pete Carroll's belief in Smith that helped give Smith new life as a starting quarterback in Seattle. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Brown told Smith he was too young to consider that path and Lewis expressed a similar sentiment, telling Smith, "You're crazy to retire."

Smith decided to give football another shot. He eventually signed a one-year deal to become a backup in Seattle, where he realized Carroll believed in him just as much as he believed in himself.

"That led to all of this," Smith said.

Carroll and Smith established a bond early. The Super Bowl-winning coach admired Smith's arm talent and how he always prepared as if his name would be called on the next play.

Smith recalled Carroll walking up to him after his first training camp with the Seahawks and saying, "I know what you are. ... We got you."

"I didn't know what he meant, but at least he recognized that I can play," Smith said.

As the season went along, Smith liked how Carroll always kept him engaged in team decisions and seemed to value his opinion. Carroll would approach Smith on the sideline during games, asking for his thoughts on certain situations.

More than anything, Smith respected how Carroll cared about his players, calling him a "real dude." He said Carroll has always had his players' best interests at heart, even off the field. Smith mentioned how Carroll occasionally recommended houses to buy while he was in Seattle.

"It's not a facade," Smith said. "He would say, 'Hey, this is a good investment in the offseason.' ... Coaches don't do that type of stuff. He's one of the guys, and that's why I love him so much."

Smith was 28-25 as the Seahawks' starter (including 0-1 in the playoffs) and made a pair of Pro Bowl appearances in Seattle. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AFTER THE SEAHAWKS sent Wilson to Denver in a blockbuster move ahead of the 2022 season, Smith beat out Drew Lock for starting duties and didn't disappoint. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, was named AP Comeback Player of the Year and helped the Seahawks reach the postseason with a 9-8 record.

Smith played in 37 games under Carroll and threw for 8,641 yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while making two Pro Bowl appearances.

"When he finally got his chance, I might have been his biggest cheerleader because he had waited and deserved it," Carroll said.

The following season, the Seahawks posted another 9-8 record but missed the playoffs. The organization shook things up, as Carroll was out as the head coach after a 14-year tenure and a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

Smith says he never thought Carroll would leave the Seahawks. And the decision to replace Carroll with Mike Macdonald made Smith question his future with the club.

"Shoot, if they let him go, they let Russell go, the writing is on the wall, you know," Smith said. "Eventually, they're going to try to find someone younger, which every team does. I wasn't mad at that, but it was more so how they were going about it, like, the honesty of it all. I felt like they were trying not to tell me what direction they were going."

Smith says he wanted to remain in Seattle for the long term even though his biggest supporter was no longer in the building. At the same time, he wanted clarity on his future.

Before the start of the 2024 season, Smith said he had a one-on-one conversation with Seahawks general manager John Schneider about the direction of the organization. Smith expressed a desire for a new deal. He had two years left on the three-year, $75 million contract he signed in March 2023.

The deal that sent Smith from the Seahawks to the Raiders helped pave the way for Seattle to bring in Sam Darnold, right. Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I think that's a fair question to ask anybody," Smith said. "They didn't have a definitive answer. ... It was kind of up in the air. And so for me, going into the [2024] season, I was like, 'OK, well, this may be my last season here.' I literally had a playlist called 'The Last Dance.' I wanted to go out there and give it my all for my teammates."

Smith helped the Seahawks to a 10-7 record in Year 1 under Macdonald, but they again missed the postseason. Smith completed 70.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,320 yards with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions -- third most in the NFL. Four of his interceptions came in the red zone (most in the NFL).

His QBR of 53.8 was 21st in the league and his lowest as Seattle's full-time starter. He was sacked 50 times (third most).

Smith said there wasn't much negotiation with Seattle this past offseason. Schneider told reporters in March that the team made an offer to Smith, but it became apparent that a deal wouldn't materialize.

"It wasn't a very long negotiation, so as a staff, we had to be prepared to pivot," Schneider said.

Said Smith: "I felt like I [had] done all I could do. I showed them who I am, and if they wanted to go a different direction, so be it."

The Seahawks agreed to send Smith to Las Vegas. Three days later, they landed 28-year-old Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million free agent deal after a career season with the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle used the No. 92 pick, which they received from the Raiders, to draft former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Smith said he didn't think the Raiders would be a possible destination until Carroll arrived.

"When Carroll signed here, I knew he would be coming for me, and it was a matter of time before that happened," Smith said. "The other options [I had], I kind of took them off the table. I looked at their offers, and they were decent offers, but I wanted to be with Coach Carroll.

Smith and Carroll are the 18th head coach-quarterback duo to serve as head coach and starting quarterback in at least one game together across multiple franchises, and the third such Raiders duo (Dennis Allen and Derek Carr for Las Vegas and the New Orleans Saints; Mike Shanahan and Steve Beuerlein for the Raiders and Denver Broncos).

Carroll said he viewed Smith as an "immediate fix" at quarterback. Before Smith's arrival, the Raiders had seven quarterbacks start in a game since 2022, including three last season (Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder).

Of his coach, Smith said, "I know what he's going to bring to the table, and I know that he's going to mean what he says. That loyalty and honesty mean a lot to me."

Smith started his Raiders career with an encouraging road win at New England. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

SMITH DIDN'T STUMBLE with his words. After the 34-year-old went 24-of-34 (70.6%) for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his Raiders debut -- a 20-13 road win over the New England Patriots in Week 1 -- he was asked how he remained confident even after making a mistake.

"I'm me," he told reporters at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. "I know who I am. I know what I can do."

In Week 1, Smith threw a touchdown pass on the game's opening drive before the offense went cold. He threw an interception while attempting to throw to tight end Brock Bowers in double coverage. The Raiders' next two possessions resulted in a punt, as they went into halftime with a 10-7 deficit.

Smith remained unfazed. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 222 yards and helped his team score 10 unanswered points in the second half to secure a win. He is the third Raiders quarterback in the past 20 years to record at least 350 yards and a completion percentage of 70% in a game, joining Carr (2021) and Carson Palmer (2011).

"Man, I like playing with dogs," Raiders linebacker Devin White said. "That's the word to describe him. When anything is on the line, he's gonna go get it. ... He makes this team go."

Smith's confidence is his greatest strength. It's noticeable in his play style. He's not afraid to take risks, whether it's throwing downfield or trying to fit the ball through tight windows. Smith's philosophy is simple: You either make shots or miss them. He wants to give it his all and live with the results.

His confidence also gives him a sense of calm, which allows him to be effective in close games. Since 2022, Smith has recorded 10 fourth-quarter comebacks, including five last season.

"I tell all my coordinators, 'Man, put the ball in my hands," Smith said. "I don't care what play you call, just put the ball in my hands and we'll make it work."

Smith has a fiery competitive spirit, and he's unapologetic about it. He acknowledged being the biggest crybaby after a loss when he played youth football. "My mom still doesn't get it, but I'm just wired that way," he said.

Smith gets fired up for the things he's passionate about. He loves football, and he wants those around him to strive for greatness just as much as he tries to. Smith understands his mentality can turn people off. When he and Carroll were in Seattle, Smith said Carroll knew the moments when he was getting too hot-headed and had to calm him down.

For the most part, Carroll loves it when his players have that fire in them.

"He's no different than E-Rob [inside linebacker Elandon Roberts] or [defensive end] Maxx [Crosby], those guys. They got the same kind of juice. ... We know that sometimes it's appropriate and sometimes it isn't, so we just have to work it with the quarterback position. ... I want him to be as true to [himself] as he can be."

In Seattle, he said he felt his personality wasn't accepted by everybody.

"Not my teammates, but I for sure felt like it rubbed people in the front office the wrong way because of the way I carry myself," Smith said. "But that's who I am. I mean, imagine Kobe Bryant. He spoke his mind about how he felt. Those are my idols. ... Michael Jordan and guys like that, who were unapologetic about how bad they wanted to win.

"If it rubs somebody the wrong way, good. Those aren't the people I want to go to war with. I want people who really go die about it because that's how I am."

Can Smith play into his 40s? The lack of wear and tear on his body during his career suggests it's possible. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

SMITH WILL TURN 35 next month and says he believes he has a good seven years of football left in him.

"My goal is to play 15 to 20 seasons," Smith said. "I'm on [Year] 12, and I'll make a decision after [Year] 15 if I want to keep going."

During the league meetings in March, Carroll said the team acquired Smith with the intention of him playing "a number of years" for the organization. Carroll said he believed the years Smith spent as a backup prevented him from having wear and tear on his body.

At the same time, Smith understands the business of the sport. Smith's two-year, $75 million contract ties him to the organization through 2028, when he's 38. He has a cap hit of $40 million in 2025, $26.5 million in 2026 and $39.5 million in 2027. Smith doesn't have any guaranteed money on the final year of his deal.

"I would love to finish my career here," Smith said.

Smith has lofty goals for his time in Las Vegas. Like most players, he wants to win the division and a championship. His aspirations for winning might seem like a tall task given the nature of the AFC West. The three other teams in the division won at least 10 games and made postseason appearances in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in five appearances over the past six seasons.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, has won at least 10 games and appeared in the postseason only one time in the past eight years. The Raiders haven't finished first in the division since 2002, when they were based in Oakland.

The Raiders entered this season with a 24.5% chance of making the postseason. But Smith said he doesn't care about the odds being stacked against them. And he's not shying away from the tough competition ahead of him.

"They gotta beat us. That's how I see it," Smith said. "We've got to beat the Chiefs, but they gotta beat us. I'm not afraid to say that because I have confidence in my team and myself."

Smith says he and the rest of the team have embraced the "us versus the world" mentality. Carroll built his first roster in Las Vegas with players who had something to prove or had been counted out.

Smith perfectly embodies the identity of Carroll's group. And he's fine with it.

"I've kind of been nobody's favorite player, but I thrive in that role," Smith said. "I love being the hunter ... the guy who is going out to hunt. If they overlook us, that's fine. We might just surprise some people, but it won't be a surprise to us."