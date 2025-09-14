Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burrow was sacked with 8:36 left in the second quarter of Cincinnati's home opener. After he was taken down by Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, a couple more players piled on top of Cincinnati's star quarterback. He attempted to gingerly walk to the sideline before he went down on the field and was evaluated by the Bengals' training staff.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury when he was sacked Sunday in the second quarter. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

Burrow spent several minutes in the team's injury tent before heading toward the locker room. After attempting to walk into the tunnel under his own power, he stopped with about 15 yards remaining and threw his arms around two trainers before going the rest of the way. Video taken by the Cincinnati Enquirer showed Burrow entering the locker room with his left shoe removed.

He was ruled out in the third quarter.

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning finished the half and started the first possession of the third quarter. Burrow was officially listed as questionable to return at halftime and was still in the locker room when play resumed.

The sixth-year player has battled injuries throughout his career, including season-ending knee and wrist injuries. Burrow earned his second Comeback Player of the Year honor in 2024 after playing all 17 games and leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns a year after he had surgery to repair his right wrist.