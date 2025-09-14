Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Seattle Seahawks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with the help of a 17-point fourth quarter that included one of the stranger touchdowns you'll see.

After Seattle took a 17-14 lead early in the quarter on a 54-yard Jason Myers field goal, Pittsburgh's Kaleb Johnson allowed Myers' kickoff to bounce over his head and into the end zone. As Johnson ran toward the Steelers' sideline, apparently believing the play would be called dead, Seattle continued to cover the kick, and backup George Holani fell on the ball before it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchdown and a 24-14 Seattle lead.

It wasn't clear whether the ball touched Johnson's fingertips, in which case it would have been a muff. Officials initially ruled that Pittsburgh failed to cover the kick after it landed in the landing zone, which the return team is required to do as part of the league's new kickoff rule.

After Pittsburgh answered that score with a field goal, the Seahawks found the end zone again, with Kenneth Walker III scoring on a third-and-19 run -- another wild moment in an eventful game.

Seattle's Sam Darnold was intercepted twice in the first half, one coming on a tipped throw. He threw touchdown passes to tight end AJ Barner and rookie receiver Tory Horton.