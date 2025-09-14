Brandon Aubrey walks it off for the Cowboys with a game-winning field goal vs. the Giants. (0:22)

The Dallas Cowboys have signed three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a contract, owner Jerry Jones said after the team's 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The free agent had visited the Cowboys last week.

The Carolina Panthers released Clowney on May 8, moving on after the first year of a two-year, $20 million contract he signed in 2023. Clowney, 32, was due to count $13.775 million against the salary cap in 2025.

Clowney had 5.5 sacks last season with the Panthers after having 9.5 the previous year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted No. 1 by the Houston Texans in 2014, Clowney spent his first five seasons with the franchise but has played on five different teams over the past six years.

In 11 seasons, he has 58 sacks, 139 quarterback hits, 409 tackles and 15 forced fumbles.