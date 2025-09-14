Roquan Smith scoops the rock and takes it 63 yards to the crib to seal the win for the Ravens. (0:31)

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he is not considering a quarterback change after a 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday dropped the team to 0-2.

Joe Flacco, who was playing in Baltimore for the first time since the 2018 season after an 11-year career with the Ravens, turned the ball over twice in the defeat. He threw an interception that Baltimore turned into a touchdown to put Cleveland behind 20-3 early in the third quarter. Flacco later lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that was returned by linebacker Roquan Smith 64 yards for a touchdown.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel played the final series in place of Flacco and threw his first NFL touchdown pass. Flacco has thrown three interceptions and turned the ball over four times in two games. Rookie Shedeur Sanders was the emergency QB.

When asked if he will mull a change, Stefanski responded, "No."

"I don't think we did good enough. I think that collectively as a team, we as an offense, we as the coaching staff, all of us didn't do a good enough job," he said.

Flacco said after the game that he was not thinking about his job security.

"I can't worry about that stuff anyway," he said. "It's honestly not on my mind. I got to go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to. Lead this team the best I can. All that other stuff, it is out of my control. It is what it is. I mean, the only thing I can control is how I play and how this team shows up every day. So, it really isn't in the thought process."

The Browns have failed to reach 20 points in each of their first two games and haven't reached the mark in 16 of their past 19 matchups. Cleveland is working through early season struggles on offense, despite the performance of a defense that held the Cincinnati Bengals to 7 net yards in the second half of a 17-16 loss in Week 1, and then limited running back Derrick Henry to 23 rushing yards in Week 2.

"We don't have to go score 50 every night, but we can play good football and put up enough points and let those guys on defense pin their ears back and go do what they do," Flacco said. "Yeah, that's the disappointing part. I think we have the ability to do that right now and then maybe take the next step a few games from now. So hopefully that starts showing up a little bit."

The Browns host the undefeated Green Bay Packers in Week 3.